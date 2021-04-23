



sponsored content Going from winter to spring and summer means a number of exciting things: drinks on the patio, beautiful flowers on the trees and, perhaps most exciting of all, fresh fashion in every storefront. as you pass. This spring, after a year of home living and regular sportswear, we’re even more inspired to slip on a pair of cute sandals and go shopping for this season’s styles. Our first stop? Oak hall, Nashville’s premier clothing store that sells premium brands for men and women. This spring, Oak Hall is showcasing all of the season’s highlights, like bright colors, alluring flowers, and zevron (more on that later). The saying that it’s all in the details certainly holds true when it comes to chic accessories like hats, handbags and sunglasses. To help your wardrobe freshen up, Oak Hall’s fashion experts have rounded up some amazing looks for men and women that showcase the best of hot-weather styles, whatever the occasion. 3 spring looks for a wardrobe refresh Watch # 1 Oak Hall store manager Brent Reece said dresses will be a staple for women again this year. Think puffed sleeves, scalloped patterns and full floral prints on shoes and clothing, ”he explains. Throw a denim jacket over your shoulder and add a structured hat for effortless accessories that are both functional and stylish. He adds that zevron, a type of zig-zag pattern drawing strong influences from a natural zebra print, will also have a moment this spring. When it comes to men, Brent says shirt jackets paired with simple t-shirts will be popular among fashion enthusiasts. A nice, unfinished sports coat can help the look look more upscale than casual, he says. As people start to travel again, Oak Hall is also offering customers a variety of options to make travel easier without compromising on style. We carry everything from shoes and sportswear to luggage and carry-on, says Brent, including the chic FPM suitcase pictured below. Made in Italy and inspired by old trunks reinterpreted in a modern design, these suitcases come in nine sizes and three colors and are one of the strongest suitcases on the market. Watch # 2 The beginning of spring also means launching a season of festive events (even if they can still be socially left behind). One of Brents’ most favorite looks for a couple who might attend a spring event together is to have the gentleman in a soft pastel palette that complements the lady in a bold spring color. I love the idea of ​​shaping the lady in her matching pants and top combo against the linen shirt, sports coat, and men’s pants, Brent says. He adds that his favorite accessories for women this spring and summer are small handbags and simple gold jewelry for a minimalist feel. For men, invisible socks are a necessity, no matter what shoes they are paired with. Watch # 3 For a more casual look, the experts at Oak Hall have created a classic all-white combo for the woman going out on a sunny spring day. White is the essential summer outfit, says Elise Carr, director of the men’s department. It’s an easy and timeless look when paired with tapered jeans, a straight leg, or even a flare. The neutral base is perfect for layering on bold floral accessories, like the shoes and visor pictured below. For men, an easy way to take shorts and a t-shirt up a notch is to throw in a patterned woven shirt and good sneakers because, as Elise says, everything goes with Golden Goose. Oak Hall is located at Hill Center Green Hills, 4017 Hillsboro Pike, Ste. 303, Nashville, TN 37215. They offer bespoke suits for men by Ermenegildo Zegna, Isaia, Canali, Samuelsohn, Munro, Jack Victor and Sartorio, and all stitching is done in-house to create the perfect fit. And mark your calendar! Oak Hall is hosting a Catherine Regehr trunk show on April 28-29. For more information visit oakhall.com. This article is sponsored by Oak Hall. All the photographs of Leila grossman.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos