A mission for designers to slow down fast fashion





CLEVELAND After discovering her passion for fashion at a young age, a woman strives to bring fashion back to greater sustainability for the earth. What would you like to know Fast fashion is when businesses take advantage of changing trends, cheap labor and fragile fabrics.

Cleveland designer Kelsi McCafferty wants to help slow the fashion industry

She takes items from the thrift store and reuses them to create new, sustainable designs Kelma Collection is a sustainable fashion brand located in Cleveland. What I do is really go after those quality pieces and use quality fabric, said Kelsi McCafferty, owner of Kelma Collection. The things I make should be able to last a long time. Nearly 70 million barrels of oil are used each year to make the world’s polyester fiber, the most widely used fiber in clothing, and it takes more than 200 years to break down, according to a Forbes study. McCafferty understands what fast fashion is doing to the planet, so she created a brand committed to slowing the industry down. Fast fashion is really damaging the fashion industry, she said. Making your own fabric is a waste in itself, as obviously you are bringing something into the industry that was not there before. McCafferty goes to thrift stores around Cleveland to find old clothes and fabrics and rearranges them into new pieces to sell on its website. She got her start in fashion at a young age, making jewelry and sewing pillows as a child. Then, she graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fashion design. After working as a sewing director for four years, McCafferty was laid off during the pandemic; she took the time to make masks for people and then realized she could make a business out of it. From making face masks to a whole collection of tops, skirts, dresses and more, Kelma Collection is now her full time job. My goal in slowing down the fashion industry is to get back to that original fashion industry, where we spend time on the pieces that we make, we maybe have a smaller closet, she said. But we love everything we have.

