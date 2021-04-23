Happy 20th birthday to Bjrks Swan Dress, perhaps the most standout look of the Oscars

How it started: one of the most ridiculed red carpet dresses of all time. How it goes: The recent star of a fashion exhibition at the preeminent Museum of the Americas. This is the story of Bjrks infamous swan robe, which she wore 20 years ago to the 2001 Oscars. Welcomed immediately as a joke and placed on every worst-dressed list imaginable, the dress has managed to stand the test of time as a red carpet statement. which exists in its own category.

It is difficult to really express the exact type of shock caused by the dress at the time. While the kids of TikTok are currently caught in the nostalgia of the late 90s and early 2000s, the truth is that the top veneer of the respectable culture exemplified by the Oscars at the time was rather boring. The youth of the baby boomers had since eclipsed, but they were now entering the height of their institutional power. Gen X, of which Bjrk is a member, were enjoying their twilight as a hip younger generation, but the older Millennials were already in college and ready to make their mark. America was at a generational, and therefore cultural, crossroads.

The Oscars themselves had fallen in a strange place. Hollywood was desperately clinging to the idea of ​​the classic Oscar movie in the studio with big and big stars, even as audiences started to let them go (the first X Men the film had just released the previous fall, marking the start of the era of mega-franchises). Independent films were only just starting to make headway in the ceremony, and even then, they were generally of the type produced by men like Harvey Weinstein and Scott Rudin.

Hollywood fashion was also getting a bit outdated. The appearances on the worst dressed tabloid lists really started to rock everyone (why were we all taking fashion tips from the kind of magazines that would ruin Britney Spearss’s life? No idea). Professional stylists had started to take over. Still, the problem was, everyone’s glamorous version was starting to seem a bit non-descript and generic.

Next is Bjrk, the iconoclast of MTV’s late-night video blocks with the three-octave vocal range for the ceremony in a gown that literally looks like a swan. She was carrying an egg-shaped handbag, but judging by the reaction, she might as well have laid an egg right in the middle of the red carpet. Comedians have milked her for years (Ellen Degeneres wore her own version of the dress when she hosted the Emmys later this year).

LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP via Getty Images

The key to understanding Bjrks’ move is this: She didn’t come dressed in a way that looked great. It was not a stunt. She was very serious about it. In fact, shed is also wearing the dress on the cover of her upcoming album. Vespertine without a hint of irony. She just really liked the dress designed by Marjan Pejoski. That’s what sets it apart from other wacky red carpet moments. And that’s why it has managed to stand the test of time and become a kind of cultural touchstone.

I don’t watch a lot of Hollywood movies, and being from Iceland, it’s pretty accidental what happens there, she has since said. Most of the Hollywood movies I watch are Busby Berkeley musicals and what’s that movie called With All The Swimming? Esther Williams, that sort of thing, so I thought it would be very fitting to wear a swan. I guess they don’t do these things anymore, right? But it was a tribute to Busby Berkeley and that kind of elegance. “

Besides, what else should we expect? Bjrk had already made a name for herself as a champion of avant-garde and quirky designers, marching for Jean-Paul Gaultier and collaborating with Alexander McQueen. Was she supposed to show up in a respectable silk column dress? Would anyone have really wanted this instead? Wouldn’t the world be more boring?

Photo by Catwalking / Getty Images

In the years that followed, the dress finally regained some respect. It was exhibited in the Notes on Camp exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in 2019, and in 2014, Valentino homage paid to her during their haute couture presentation that year. Further, with apologies to Juliette Binoche, it wasn’t even the worst red carpet outfit of the night by any means.

In fact, perhaps the biggest shame of the dress’s legacy is that it overshadows a more interesting conversation: Bjrk was snubbed for a Best Actress nomination that year.

She only came because her song Ive Seen It All from A dancer in the night was nominated, but she also starred in this movie and gave a hell of a performance. In fact, she won Best Actress at Cannes and the European Film Awards that year and was nominated for the award at the Golden Globes. But the Oscars weren’t bold enough to fully recognize her. Like we said, everything was pretty boring back then.