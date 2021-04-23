Here’s how D-to-Cs can keep their momentum going in 2021

We recently passed the one-year mark for the pandemic economy, with all of its volatility, uncertainty and turmoil. Among the more categorical takeaways is the fact that direct to consumer (D-to-C) has proven to be incredibly resilient to these changes. In a sense, in retrospect, it seems obvious that brands based on the powerful combination of direct distribution, e-commerce, and people-focused marketing would be successful in the reality of the stay-at-home. Our own results have confirmed this; 90% of D-to-C brands increased their January 2021 sales from their pre-pandemic 2020 levels.

However, it would be wrong to describe this success as simply a matter of luck and circumstances. As with almost every business, 2020 forced D-to-C brands to make tough strategic decisions across supply chain, assortment, marketing, human resources – the kind that would prevent any startup founder to sleep at night.

2021 will demand the same attention to detail. For D-to-C companies to extend their 2020 growth trajectory, they will need to embark on bold but proven strategies in new verticals, new marketing channels, and even new brand launches.

Launch new vertical products

Expanding product categories is a proven best practice for any growing brand, and absolutely essential for any D-to-C growth. The more products they have in all categories and price points, the higher the response rates in all areas. Higher response rates improve ROI on acquiring new customers and expand and enrich the CRM file, which in turn serves as a source of truth to optimize marketing effectiveness.

New product categories are the key to increasing lifetime value and repeat purchases from existing customers. The acquisition is expensive; Existing customers of a D-to-C brand, rather than their new ones, offer the most sustainable path to short-term revenue growth and long-term profitability. For D-to-C brands, often designed from the ground up to focus on acquiring new customers, the shift to loyalty and retention is often a difficult mindset change. But it is essential.

There are countless ways to do this. Clothing brands should consider logical extensions like jewelry and handbags. Women’s fashion brands should consider expanding into men’s fashion, and vice versa. Furniture brands should take into account categories such as textiles and table tops. Every brand should consider seasonal offers, new colors, new sizes, premium membership levels, and offline experiences.

Launch new brands

New product extensions are not the end of the line. At a certain point, the desire for product diversification reaches a point where it makes sense to launch a new brand. This is also a proven best practice. Pottery Barn, for example, now has Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Bed + Bath; Crate and Barrel has CB2 and Crate Kids; The Gap has Banana Republic and Old Navy.

D-to-Cs can emulate these strategies by leveraging their operational infrastructure, website, supply chain, and supplier relationships to break into new verticals or customer categories. However, it only makes sense to do this when the CRM file, operational infrastructure, etc. is strong enough to provide the basic dashboard.

D-to-Cs are better positioned to do this than many traditional brands, thanks to their strong first-party data and their natural tendency for agility and speed. The richness of their customer files provides the most solid basis for assessing whether they are missing out on new key customer profiles that could be better served by a dedicated brand extension.

Activate new marketing channels

D-to-Cs have grown in importance due to their mastery of performance acquisition strategies through addressable media channels such as social media and search. Even before the pandemic, many D-to-C brands were approaching saturation point in these channels, where the marginal cost of acquiring new customers exceeded their target customer acquisition cost. No platform is infinitely scalable, and for D-to-C to extend their growth in 2020, they will need to start experimenting with new channels and diversifying their media mix.

More than ever, the performance strategies championed by D-to-C are viable in channels many would not suspect. Streaming and even linear television can deliver performance. So are podcasts and terrestrial radio. Direct mail has long been one of D-to-C’s best-kept secrets. Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat, SMS, Outdoors, and Display all deserve special attention.

The distinction between digital and traditional channels is blurred. With advancements in data and appearance modeling, a strong customer roster and disciplined performance tactics can unlock all of these channels and provide D-to-Cs with a way to reach new customers and drive retention. among existing customers.

Don’t be complacent

D-to-Cs are one of the few positive stories to emerge from the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on the economy. The D-to-C playbook was well positioned for the unique circumstances of the stay-at-home economy, and this ongoing startup was a big reason for their success. However, they cannot rest on their laurels. A year later, many of the world’s largest and best-endowed companies have made unprecedented strides in catching up with D-to-C models, accelerating their digital transformations to scale at record pace. To stay ahead, D-to-Cs will have to go back to their fundamentals and experiment with new avenues of growth. If they don’t, their success in 2020 may prove short-lived.

Polly Wong is Managing Partner, Strategic / E-Commerce / Creative Services at Belardi wong, the industry’s leading direct marketing company, working with over 100 retailers and best-in-class brands.