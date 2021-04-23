Fashion
Fashion designer and activist Maya Penn shares tips on being more eco-friendly
Environmental activist, fashion designer and host Maya Penn has some easy tips for anyone looking to develop more sustainable habits in 2021.
Penn, 21, told Stay Tuned that she had “always been really passionate” about art and design. She launched her first sustainable fashion line in 2008, at just 8 years old, and said that thanks to these early experiences, she “has always grown up thinking” about the environment.
“Everything I do is sort of in the overlap between art and creativity and making a positive impact in the world and tackling social and environmental issues,” said Penn.
Although she has focused on sustainability for most of her life, she said Earth Day in 2021 felt more important than in the past.
“I think this Earth Day definitely has a different kind of energy, because we’re at a time when so many people are being educated about environmental issues,” said Penn. “They are really trying to figure out how they can contribute and make a difference.”
Penn said she was among the people “who believe Earth Day should be everyday” and encouraged people to make their own healthy choices while holding the “world leaders, industry leaders “and the other” big decision makers responsible for doing as much as possible to … create a greener future for the world.
“I think this Earth Day is really different because there are so many people out there who really understand what’s going on and how they can help and be a part of it,” Penn continued. “And I hope that continues to grow.”
For anyone looking to get a little greener in 2021, Penn has shared some simple tips.
Be aware of the things you can do
Penn said that if you realize you can be more environmentally friendly, you’ve “won half the battle already.”
“I think everyone’s sustainability journey will be completely different depending on a number of different factors, the time, resources, energy, access you need to live this way,” said Penn said. “Remember that everyone’s experience will be different.”
Try to make small changes first
If you’re trying to think about what changes you can make, Penn recommends evaluating “all areas of your life,” such as what you eat, how much transportation you use, and how much energy you use during your life. day.
Once you’ve identified the potential changes, try making “small day-to-day adjustments,” like eating one meatless meal a week instead of going fully vegan or unplugging devices that are not currently in use.
“It’s important to note that these little things make a difference,” Penn said. “I think the most important thing to remember is to remember the power of collectivism and … that all of our collective efforts together will make a difference.”
Try second-hand shopping
Vintage stores and consignment stores can be a great way to shop in a sustainable way.
If you can’t buy second-hand, Penn recommends extending the life of the clothes you already own so that you end up buying less. The fashion industry can be very damaging to the environment, especially when it comes to fast fashion: the industry produces 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
“You don’t always have to buy your way to sustainability,” Penn said. Try to learn how to fix the clothes you already have rather than replacing items if they tear. Penn also recommended learning to spot clean individual clothes, rather than running a full laundry cycle “when not really necessary.”
“We need to change the relationship we have with clothing and think of clothing as disposable,” Penn said. “Clothing should last as long as possible.”
Collaborate with others
Penn said young people “are going to be the future leaders of the planet”, but it’s important for people of all generations to work together to find solutions.
“You have people who are industry leaders trying to figure out how they can fit Gen Z into their new business, and they realize that Gen Z is socially, environmentally conscious and that ‘she wants to support initiatives and businesses that are more focused in those areas as well, “Penn said.” I think young people really need to tap into that and say,’ Hey, this is going to be the norm of the life, personally and professionally, and in a lasting way, it is something that must become a natural and occasional part of our society. “
“It takes everyone to make a difference in the world,” Penn continued. “Especially with something as big as environmental issues, (this) is going to take everyone’s collaboration to really, really make a tangible change. … People should know that we are open to this collaboration. This sharing of experiences, knowledge and resources between all generations (is) what will have the most impact. “
be optimistic
Penn describes herself as a “solution-driven activist,” which is why she focuses on the active changes people can make.
Feeling like, “Oh my gosh, this is all terrible” isn’t an effective way to make change, Penn said. Instead, people need to “look at what we can do to help”.
“As long as we continue to be optimistic and have hope and do what we can, that’s what really, really matters most to me,” said Penn.
