TikTok user wastes $ 250 on bizarre dress that looks nothing like a photo in hilarious shopping





A TIKTOKER went viral after sharing her fashion failure when she ordered a $ 250 dress that looked nothing like the picture on the website. Anna Dinh spent a substantial amount of money on a light blue thigh-slit dress she bought online – and was stunned when she received a shoddy see-through dress that barely looked like the ad. 2 Anna Dinh shared her fashion failure on TikTok Credit: @annadinh / tiktok The teenager shared her sartorial crisis on the video-sharing platform, which quickly garnered over two million views and thousands of comments from users who found it hilarious. Anna captioned the post, "I can never trust ordering dresses online, smh," while using the audio from another infamous viral clip of a girl crying as her tech clerk. nails did not deliver the nails she requested. She shows users the dress as the sound explains it through sobs, "This is what I wanted", before holding her head in disbelief as she reveals, "This is what I got!" The sloppy garment is unrecognizable in the website photo – with two distorted built-in bra cups clearly visible through the sheer fabric and a dreadful asymmetrical fit. But Anna saw the funny side of her fashion faux pas, as did other TikTokers who scoffed. "Where did you order from so I know to stay away from it," reads a comment that tickles your ribs. 2 Users were hysterical of the dress Anna received which looked nothing like the image on the website Credit: @annadinh / tiktok "SIS MY DROPPED JAW," wrote another. "I don't even see a difference!" a user jibed. "These are the breast pads that really suit me. Or are those coffee cup filters?" one user jokingly asked. "Omg I was going to have this for my graduation last year !!" another admitted. The lightweight clip even prompted others to share their own wardrobe malfunctions on social media. "I work in a special occasion store and we tell customers that they really shouldn't order online, but they don't believe us and it happens ALL the time!" one user explained. "As a bridal boutique THANKS FOR SHARE THIS. The number of times I have to explain to people that the place you are ordering from did NOT take the picture," one said. People Get Perfect Curls Just Using Socks In New Viral Hack And It Won't Cause Heat Damage







