A year later, so many adjustments in the dress industry

Ahead of Covid’s arrival, Christine Callahan and Samantha Brody, founders of Ella & Oak, a company specializing in bridal fashion for tall women, opened their first pop-up showroom on West 29th Street in Manhattan. Word of mouth is spreading rapidly. The boutique, which featured designers offering sizes 12 to 32, was busy. The one-to-one appointments were filled weeks in advance. Partnerships with other stores were offered. Designers began to approach them rather than the other way around. The business had generated over $ 20,000 in revenue in their first month.

We were doing better than expected, said Callahan, 36, from his home in Charleston, South Carolina. We thought we had finally helped solve a problem in the industry: that plus-size women who have few options and have long been ignored, especially in marriage, finally had a place to go where the samples went. incorporate, made by designers who understood them.

Then came the pandemic.

We closed the showroom and watched the world come crashing down, Callahan said. Brides always contacted us for dates, and we couldn’t make them. It was heartbreaking. Then the marriages stopped.

By mid-May, Ella & Oak was in trouble. The fundraiser has been canceled. Their business model based on customers making in-store purchases became non-existent, followed by the realization that Covid would not go away.

As a startup, we had to show evidence and that our business model was working, said Callahan, who along with Brody, 34, had used his savings and money from friends and family to start the business. business. Covid canceled our fundraising plans and our ideas on what the business looked like.

Summer brought more bad news. Four pop-up in-store events planned for the East Coast this spring have been canceled. Custom orders have become impossible to fulfill. The money ran out.

We met our advisors at the end of June and decided that the only way to keep our mission alive in helping plus size women feel beautiful and confident on their special day was to focus on our brand. private and our wholesale, said Callahan. We didn’t have the capital for marketing, but we were lucky because we didn’t have employees, W-2s, or even a lease. Keeping the label gave us the opportunity to move forward. But the store should be abandoned.

It also meant abandoning a business partner.

I worked directly with brides and reimagined the plus size bride experience, Brody said. When they decided to just retail, I didn’t need my focus and my expertise, which are e-commerce and consumers.

Brody left the company in June and in September found full-time employment as a brand developer for a spirits start-up. We put our heart and soul into the business, she said. It was hard to see that go away. But I understood the need to do it.

Callahan, refusing to give up the brand, remained in South Carolina and searched for manufacturers. She also organized meetings with retailers, stores and boutiques.

It’s been tough, few wholesalers are working with plus sizes, and few stores want to invest right now, especially in plus size weddings, she said. Tall women have once again been forgotten. They are the first thing to cut. The Loft is getting rid of its plus size division to save money; it is not fair. It has become even more important to move forward with this label.

Callahan needed a full-time job, and in November she became COO of Geyser Group, a real estate investment firm. It’s the first time I’ve been back to work in two years, she says. It’s hard not to have a paycheck. At some point you have to eat.

Callahan and Brody aren’t alone in the sea of ​​marriage-focused businesses that are closing their doors. Designers, in particular, were forced to flourish through a regime of determination, desire and drive.

Before the coronavirus, Rebecca Schoneveld, 38, owner of Rebecca Schoneveld Designs, had a store in Brooklyn with 16 employees. It operated two studios of 4,000 square feet. Within months, she was forced to close her store, retain only two staff, find a smaller studio in Irvington, New York that was only 800 square feet, stop production, and go to work. home.

I launched my brand in Brooklyn on Etsy in 2010, said Schoneveld, who lives in Pleasantville, New York. I was not going to close. I was going to survive this, even if I was doing everything.

Making dresses was my joy, she added. I have spent the year thinking and focusing on making beautiful, unique dresses from scrap materials, attracting a high-end client and one-on-one relationships with my clients.

Schonevelds’ husband looked after their two children during the day, including Kindergarten Zoom, giving him room to work. The result has been a new collection, a partnership with Kleinfeld Bridal, and a new store is slated to open in June in Irvington.

I feel like I survived a fire, she said. I grabbed the parts I liked the most and rebuilt with them. I feel a clarity that I haven’t had in a long time and more connected to my business. I rediscovered my love for design. I feel personally connected to this new collection.

Love Lives Here Bridal owner Amanda Ergen-Jennings had a similar experience.

Before the pandemic, I was four days away from a huge Chicago wedding market, said Ergen-Jennings, 40, who lives in Milwaukee. The stores were finally paying attention to me. I had 10 new ones lined up to take my collection. I was looking to hire more people for my team. It was supposed to be a huge year of growth. Then the bottom fell, and I was the one falling out, juggling the virtual school, taking care of everything and trying to keep my business from ending. The thought of doing this made me sick.

For a while, she was unable to find her visual voice.

I have filled exceptional orders for brides whose marriage was still in progress, but I did not develop anything new, she said. The stress of keeping the business alive has destroyed all creativity. I was just trying to survive. But the past few months, I have been inspired. Im sourcing new fabrics and getting some ideas. These new pieces are really personal. It was missing before.

Ella & Oak’s Callahan also struggled and suffered losses. You marry your co-founder, she said. It was heartbreaking to lose Sam. We risked our entire lives to do this. It’s hard to do this alone. It is difficult to know that our company and the store are no longer at the center of our concerns.

She misses working with brides. Some of our favorite memories were meeting and getting to know these women, Callahan said. I am unable to connect with them as before.

She now sees hope on the horizon.

Going forward with a private label, there was a surge of enthusiasm, she said. The bride returns. We now have 14 wedding dresses, belt accessories and t-shirts. More articles are coming and we’re launching with CoEdition, a plus size women’s retail business. Being back in the game is challenging and exciting. [The New York Times]