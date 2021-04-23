Retired Naval Colonel, Navy Commander and others raising cancer awareness by strutting down the runway for a good cause





CORONA, Calif. (KABC) – Since 2008, the Survivor Strut Parade has helped raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). The fundraiser is the brainchild of Dianne Callahan, a three-time non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivor. “I wanted to do something to raise money, but also to lift the spirits and make it a celebration of the fact that we’re still here, we’re still alive,” Callahan said. She credits LLS for helping her save her life, thanks to funding the organization has provided to researchers. “I am so grateful and fortunate to be a three-time cancer survivor and owe my life to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,” Callahan said. “So it’s about making sure they have the money they need to fund research that will also help other people survive.” In the past, the well-heeled fashion show was held in front of a live audience. But last year, COVID-19 canceled the show. This year, Callahan came up with the idea of ​​hosting it virtually, thanks to the Tommy Day Jr. Foundation and the Day Family Classic Cars Museum in Corona. The fashion show will feature 20 men, women and children, all cancer survivors, strutting through the rows of shiny classic cars. Fundraisers like Survivor Strut have played a key role in helping fund cancer research and patient services. “Our hope is that we will find a cure and we don’t have to. We’ll have to celebrate in another way, ”said retired Navy Commander Melody Paulsen, who is a breast cancer survivor. Paulsen was among the volunteers who modeled outfits with another survivor of retired Navy Col. Sean Magee. “I just said, ‘Hey I had this fight and I have to do my best to try to fight this thing and survive,” said Magee, who thanked his service for giving him the status of mind to fight B cell lymphoma. MORE | Simi Valley cancer survivor, 79, beats COVID The fashion show will also spotlight young cancer survivors like Maddy Leonard, 13, and Nicole Evans, a 17-year-old survivor of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “It’s amazing to statistically see with the numbers how much the survivor rate has also increased,” Evans said. Currently, LLS is laying the groundwork for a global benchmark clinical trial in precision medicine that will test multiple targeted therapies at up to 200 clinical sites around the world. “I think about 10 or 15 years of what can be accomplished through research to save more lives,” said Jill Leonard, Maddy’s mother. Survivor Strut will broadcast on May 16. If you want to know more about the event or become a sponsor, visit: www.survivorstrut.com.

