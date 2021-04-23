Mariano Puig, who turned his family business into a fashion powerhouse, dies at 93

Mr Puig grew up at the top of the company’s offices and factory, in a six-story building in the Eixample district where a noisy dumbwaiter carried parcels down the street and large tanks of alcohol. were in the basement. After visiting the vats in his youth, descending with his father to learn the science behind the scent, he obtained a degree in chemical engineering and began working full-time for the family business.

Decades later, he admitted that he never had a good nose for perfumes. Instead, he possessed a knack for making deals that turned Puig, the company that bears his family’s name, into a fashion and fragrance powerhouse. Traveling around the world with a suitcase full of soaps and perfumes, he negotiated licensing deals and acquisitions with top designers such as Paco Rabanne and Carolina Herrera.

Mr Puig, who was just 29 when he took the reins of Puig in 1957, ran the company with the help of his three brothers until his retirement as managing director for more than four decades. later. He was 93 when he died on April 13 in a Barcelona hospital, according to company spokeswoman Emmanuelle Durand, who did not give a specific cause.

By the time Mr. Puig stepped down as CEO in 1998, Puig was one of the few family businesses left in the luxury industry, dominated by corporate conglomerates such as LVMH. Just five years ago our competitors were family businesses and had the names of their founders on the door, but walls are falling, markets are changing, he said. in a farewell speech. Only 15% of companies survive the transition from second to third generation.

The fact that his business has resisted this change and continues to thrive has been a source of pride for Mr. Puig. The company is run by his son Marc and has grown to include brands such as Isdin, Charlotte Tilbury, Jean Paul Gaultier, Penhaligons, Dries Van Noten, Uriage, Apivita, LArtisan Parfumeur and through a Christian Louboutin licensing agreement. In 2019, it recorded sales of € 2 billion, or around $ 2.4 billion.

While Mr. Puigs’ older brother Antonio focused on creative and design issues, Mr. Puig led the company’s expansion overseas, opening a U.S. subsidiary in the 1960s to bring from Puigs perfumes and soaps to department stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, Marshall Field and Neiman. Marcus. He also started negotiating with Rabanne after deciding that the company needed a French product from Paris to enter the US market, as he later said. Daily women’s clothing.

The designer was then known as the enfant terrible of French fashion; he had created a futuristic collection called Twelve Unwearable Dresses, and when he first met Mariano and Antonio Puig in his office, he offered them a seat on stools made from bicycle saddles. They seemed very modern to me. They wanted a pristine name in the perfume business, Rabanne later told Eugenia de la Torriente, author of the 2014 Company History Puig: 100 Years of a Family Business.

Their collaboration had a difficult start. Shortly after signing a contract with Rabanne in May 1968, Mr. Puig and his brother set out in search of Champagne to celebrate. While crossing Paris, they found themselves in the midst of violent student protests, with cars on fire and barricades in the streets. Trying to capture the spirit of the times, Rabanne suggested a scent that smelled of metal and a screw-shaped bottle.

Those ideas evolved into Calandre, a blockbuster fragrance with a floral scent and distinctive square-cornered bottle inspired by the United Nations Tower in Manhattan that Rabanne sketched on a paper tablecloth during a dinner with Mr. Puig. . It was a great success during this period. We didn’t have the money to buy competitive businesses, but we felt we could create something, Mr Puig told Womens Wear Daily in 2014. We defined ourselves as brand creators.

Mr. Puig acquired the Rabannes fashion and accessory lines in 1987. Around the same time, he signed an agreement to produce perfumes by Herrera, a Venezuelan designer who had made his mark in New York. It said later the Business of Fashion website that she gave up on another licensing deal after meeting Mr. Puig at a party at her home, inspired in part by her company’s approach to business.

Family businesses give me confidence, she says. It’s very stable as it should be.

The second of four sons, Mariano Puig Planas was born in Barcelona on December 8, 1927. His father, Antonio, founded Puig in 1914. During the Spanish Civil War, Mr. Puig left the city with his siblings and his mother , a housewife, take refuge in a tuberculosis sanatorium founded by her aunt. The family business was collectivized during the war, with the eldest Puig remaining as a worker, according to the company’s history in 2014.

As a young man, Mr. Puig was a water skiing champion; He was then president of the Spanish Water Ski Federation and helped organize the 1971 World Championships in Banyoles, Spain. He left for Geneva at the age of 18 to learn at the perfume company Givaudan, graduated from the Sarri Institute of Chemistry and took on increasing management roles at Puig from the 1950s.

His father, who died in 1979, insisted that Mr. Puig and his brothers work together while running the business. We have never made an important decision without dialogue, over the phone, on weekends or more formally, Mr Puig later said. We weren’t always in agreement, but we always came to an agreement.

Mr. Puig graduated in 1964 from the IESE Business School, which is part of the University of Navarre. He later recalled that his decision to expand Puig was in part driven by his collaboration with Max Factor Jr., whom he had met in the early 1970s after traveling to Los Angeles with his wife, Mara Guasch. Together, they persuaded the US cosmetics leader to let Puig distribute Max Factor products in Spain.

This is how I learned what it means to be a multinational company, and I learned manufacturing and marketing techniques that have been very useful to us, he said. Spain was small and closed, and it got me thinking about what we wanted to do and be.

Survivors include his wife, whom he married in 1954; five children, Marc, Marian, Ana, Ton and Daniel; and nine grandchildren.

During his last years as CEO, Mr. Puig acquired the Herreras fashion company and bought the Parisian fashion and perfume house Nina Ricci. He was chairman of the Puigs holding until 2003 and chairman of the Puig Foundation until 2014. He was also a founding member and former chairman of the Family Business Institute in Spain.

Mr Puig generally avoided the spotlight, giving few interviews, but appearing at fragrance conferences, where he was sometimes asked about the future of the industry. He was generally optimistic that he had seen his father run Puig during the Spanish Civil War, World War II and the difficult times that followed when Spain was isolated from the international economy under the Franco regime. It was difficult to sell anything during those years, but the business had survived.