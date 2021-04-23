Durable spring dresses in floral prints, inspired by the Vogues archives





As a longtime champion of environmental causes and sustainable products, legendary stylist Tonne Goodman, former Vogue fashion director, current Vogue The sustainability editor has always been my northern star on what to buy, where to buy it, when to buy it and how to wear it. It doesn’t hurt that she’s one of the chicest women I’ve ever met, and I idolize her personal style as much as I do her job for both. Vogue and our planet. With Pound of tons Point of view released last year, we thought a cheerful way to talk about the future of fashion would be to look back on some of Tonnes’s biggest shoots for Vogue and breathe new life into looks by purchasing them from enduring brands. It’s a celebration of timelessness, good style is eternal just like great wardrobe staples and we already know Tonnes edit will stand the test of time. Then: Today is Earth Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of nature’s greatest gifts. This is one of my favorite shoots, because it referred to my days in art school, not that I was so fancifully dressed at the time, Tonne said looking through. Vogues 2006 issue, which featured a story she made with photographer Steven Klein titled Strokes of Genius. The expression of color was a source of joy, Tonne reflects, being able to work magic with color is not an easy task and requires a very specific talent, thus drawing inspiration from the great painters as well as from nature itself . A floral print is always a great way to bring things together. Now: Nature is certainly the origin of all that is colorful and so the floral pattern lives on forever in its many diverse and enchanting varieties. Starting with the floral dresses that are truly the epitome of spring, this pictorial pink floral dress by Ganni is made from 100% certified recycled polyester. For a darker and more romantic floral, the Altuzarras single brief is meant to be worn indoors or outdoors and is part of the collection redesigned by designers, who recycled materials from past collections to create new ones. still coveted wonders. Whether you’re leaning into a full-grain outfit or a more singular floral feel to liven up a look, these two hot pink patterned accessories are sure to delight. The Collina Stradas embellished floral jacquard handbag uses undead materials and the Guccis scarf, in collaboration with artist Ken Scott, is made from organic silk. There is nothing more transformational than a silk scarf in the spring, tie it around the handle of a more discreet bag, try it on as a belt or use it as a headband when you need to. a little help. Gucci Ken Scott floral-print organic silk-twill scarf Spring is all about new beginnings and personal grooming is at the top of any list when you eschew the gloomy winter in favor of warmer days and dare we say sunnier layouts. Tata Harper Floral Hydrating Mask Malone Vida 70mm Shoes Clean Beauty’s favorite Tata Harpers Hydrating Floral Mask is sure to help us all face brighter days. And, last but not least, a pastel mid heel mule is the perfect shoe for any occasion for the season ahead. Malone Souliers, similar to Altuzarra, has launched a conscious line that recycles materials from the past collection to make new shoes, and this lilac Vida mule is an instant classic from this new offering.

