Boutiques, Milliners Bet on a Victorious 2021 Kentucky Derby Shopping Season | Derby 147





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Boutiques and milliners are starting to see a commercial boom ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The past year has been a tough one for small businesses hosting Derby crowds. The race was first postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then the event rescheduled for September did not allow any fans to enter the track. So for stores selling Derby related clothing, it was a big blow to business. However, even with limited capacity this year, designers and boutiques are seeing a welcome boost from shoppers looking for the perfect outfit for the runway or private parties. I think people are really excited again and finding themselves in that Derby spirit, said Jenny Pfanenstiel, master milliner and owner of Forme Millinery. Pfanenstiel has been making custom hats for 14 years. She was also named the star milliner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. Her hat sales came to a complete halt during the height of the pandemic, but she is grateful for all of the custom orders this year. And that includes matching masks to go with unique hats or fascinators. Pfanenstiel said many of the parts ordered this year were intended for outsiders or people related to the horse racing industry. They can’t wait to dress up and get the whole Derby experience and plan their hat and everything that goes with it, Phanenstiel said. Forme Millinery always has inventory available on his website or in the shop on East Main Street. Just off the road is the new Mamili store, which opened in March 2020. Barely a week after the stores officially opened, everything has been closed due to the pandemic. It has been a difficult year with few people leaving their homes to shop. So owner Melissa Huff said she was grateful for the recent push from customers looking for the perfect head-to-toe Derby outfit. The past two weeks have been so amazing and very exciting, Huff said. Mamili has an inventory on his website and in the store, which is part of the NuLu Marketplace. We have Derby hats, fascinators, fedoras for men, “Huff said.” We have all the awesome Derby outfits for women. Men’s shirts, ties, handkerchiefs. We are ready! Were ready for Derby to happen, and were ready for people to come shopping. Come help small businesses and shop locally. “ Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

