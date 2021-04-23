What you can do to help the environment during the ‘fast fashion’ boom





TOPEKA (KSNT) – April 22 is Earth Day, and usually you’ll hear all kinds of news about how to recycle properly, how to use less electricity, gas, etc. But this year, we wanted to introduce you to something that some of us don’t think much about; fashion and the environment. How a garment, from marketing to production, impacts our world. Sustainable, eco-friendly and recyclable are terms we often hear from companies trying to improve the environment, including clothing companies. However, it just might be a new marketing tactic. Natalie Krieger is a student at the University of Kansas. For one of her classes, she searched fast mode and how companies present themselves in terms of the environment. Finding certain brands doesn’t actually follow the message they’re promoting. Fast fashion is a way for companies to create the latest trends at a cheap and fast pace while producing them in large quantities. “Fast fashion is kind of a newer term,” Krieger said. “The companies have increased their production to produce hundreds of new garments for each season. So people buy it, maybe wear it once, maybe even zero. So get rid of it. SustainYourStyle.org said the fashion industry is the world’s second biggest polluter. About 20% of industrial water pollution comes from the treatment of clothing and dyes. One point five trillion liters of water are used by the fashion industry every year, and 80 billion pieces of clothing are produced in one year. This increase could be due to the booming sector of “fast mode. “ “Provide ethical or environmentally friendly materials,” she said. “Cotton is a good example. Everyone is as if cotton is a good material, it’s breathable, it’s good. But when you take a deeper look at the supply chain and everything, you know a lot of it comes from developing countries. But then, big companies use positive words and images. Sustainability has become a buzzword. Businesses use this to add it up with no real meaning. “ So how can we improve ourselves when it comes to clothing? Because it’s almost impossible not to let fashion have an impact on the environment. Shannon O’Lear, an environmental studies professor at KU said it all depends on your own choices. “Pick your priorities,” O’Lear said. “Because you want organic clothing, or do you want fair trade clothing? Do you want clothes at a low price? I think we would all run pretty naked if we went with clothes that had no impact. Because everything we do has an impact. I think as a smart consumer we need to do a little better to understand what our impact is. “ Once you are tired of these clothes, recycle them. Not in trash cans, in donation stores as a means of expanding use and keeping it out of landfill. “Instead of throwing your things in the trash, if they are still usable, why not give them to Goodwill?” O’Lear said. “The Salvation Army, a clothing bank?” When it comes to being a conscious consumer, research can help make sure you don’t fall for marketing terms without substance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos