Who wore the craziest Oscar dress of all time?





Every year, all eyes are on the Oscars as some of the greatest actors and directors return home with the coveted golden statuettes. That said, it’s also the fashion fan’s favorite show for red carpet arrivals as the stars shine in their best outfits … or worse. We’ve seen no shortage of outrageous outfits that are sure to leave your horror grandma’s mouth open over the years. From singer Bjork’s swan-themed dress to Cher’s crazy domineering circus dress, these are some of the craziest Oscar dresses we’ve seen by far. READ MORE: Quiz: Asians in Oscar history 2021 Oscars Poll: Who Should Win Best Supporting Actor? The Oscars: Five Best Memorable Moments 216965 10: Costume designer Lizzy Gardiner arrives at the Sixty-seventh Academy Awards on March 27, 1995 in Los Angeles, CA. After nearly three-quarters of a century of recognizing excellence in filmmaking, the presentation of the Oscars has become the most famous activity of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (Photo by Barry King / Liaison) Lizzy gardiner The costume designer wore a credit card dress made up of 254 American Express credit cards to the 1995 Oscars. At the ATM, anyone? Barbra Streisand at The Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Barbra streisand Streisand tied with Katharine Hepburn for Best Actress in 1969, and when she accepted the award on stage, the stage lights turned her sequined outfit into a see-through outfit! Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards. (Photo by Mirek Towski / FilmMagic) Bjork Bjork strolled the red carpet in a swan bodice and a see-through dress underneath. Cher wears an elaborate but very revealing outfit to the Oscars. (Photo by LGI Stock / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images) Expensive Designer Bob Mackie probably woke up feeling inspired by the Addams family looks, so he decided to dress singer Cher in a domineering circus outfit. Demi Moore (Photo by Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Demi Moore We still don’t know why Moore showed up at the 61st Academy Awards in a pair of see-through bike shorts. HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 07: Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at Kodak Theater on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage) Zoe saldana Saldana wore a purple Givenchy confectionery dress with strange pom poms sewn onto the heavy curtains. Whoopi Goldberg at the 65th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage) Whoopi goldberg This blinding green-purple satin combo doesn’t do our favorite comedian justice at all. Lady Gaga at the 87th Academy Awards. (PHOTO: Getty Images) Lady Gaga Memes were plentiful when Gaga was relentlessly mocked by those ‘dishwasher gloves’. Gwyneth Paltrow at the 74th Academy Awards. (PHOTO: Getty Images) Gwyneth Paltrow The actress wore nothing under her see-through dress and the neckline was not at all flattering. It was a thumbs down for us. LOS ANGELES, CA – April 2, 1974: Actress Edy Williams arrives at the 46th Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Montfort / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images) Edy williams In 1974, Williams showed up in a leopard bikini outfit paired with a fur coat, which left many wondering if she had accepted the party invitation. And what’s with the dog?

