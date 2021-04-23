We picked the best men’s race day kit for comeback from racing.





Soon we’ll all be venturing to the start lines, nervously pinning our numbers, checking we have the right freezes and wondering if we can remember where we left off our race stages. To make sure you can run as fast as possible, you want to be in the lightest, most comfortable kit you can get. Not only will you feel great when cruising to a new PB, there is also a definite psychological benefit when wearing a new kit, it just makes you think you’re faster! To help you choose the best clothes for running, we’ve carefully handpicked some of the best running kits on sale right now. Remember to try it out before race day.

1 AeroSwift vest Worn by the fastest marathoner of all time, the AeroSwift vest has been tested and refined over the years by Olympians and records and although we mortals may not be close to that level of performance. , that doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of it. the spoils of their hard work (at a price). 2 BAM Bamboo 470 Training T-Shirt BAM

BAM Clothing US $ 34.00 He may say ‘workout’ in the name, but we use this t-shirt for all kinds of sessions including tempo and threshold runs and he never lets us down, which is why it’s there. one of the wardrobe staples of speed editor Kerry McCarthy. It’s heavy in the hand yet lush, the fit is tight but not restrictive, the wick is superb, it moves brilliantly with the body, and is made from bamboo which makes it naturally anti-niff. 3 Adidas Primeknit Short Sleeve T-Shirt adidas

John lewis £ 43.00 The best thing about this standard fit t-shirt is the breathability and ventilation. The weave wicks away moisture extremely quickly, so there’s no tackiness when you start to sweat profusely. There are clusters of large, laser-cut ventilation holes in key areas including on the chest, center back, and under the armpits. 4 Soar ELITE Race 4.0 vest ASCEND

Fly away running £ 66.00 Top-of-the-range equipment perfectly suited to competitive club runners looking for all the benefits. It is entirely appropriate to be more aerodynamic; Made from 100% recycled material, has taped seams to eliminate chafing, an open weave for high breathability and a wider than normal section at the back to allow better freedom of movement with the swing arm. 5 Brooks Distance SS T-shirt Brooks Running

Brooks Running £ 30.00 Another year, another Brooks Distance tee, and very happy we’re on that. If you’ve never tried one, these are like the Volvos running tops. It’s a standard fit, which means it will have mass appeal, is made from 88% recycled polyester, and is extremely comfortable. A very effective artist who allows you to keep catching the person in front of you. 6 New Balance Men’s Impact Run Tank Top New balance

amazon.co.uk US $ 14.00 The polka dot mesh that characterizes this ultralight vest makes it extremely breathable and quick-drying. The armholes fit nicely into the traditional “ massive ” mold of racing vests, and the seams are locked flat to reduce chafing – something you don’t often see on tops at this price point. A no-frills, no-risk option. 7 Mizuno Aero Running T-shirt – AW20 Mizuno

sportsshoes.com £ 31.49 As the name suggests, this tee aims to keep you cool as you pick up the pace. It is extremely breathable and has two large rear ventilation holes on the sides, which will let air in and out without letting anything through. There are also reflective details on the chest and back of the neck to help with low visibility. 8 Tog 24 Heyes Men’s Tech T-Shirt We love this standard fit tee from Tog24 from West Yorkshire. They did a bit of everything in their day, from shoes to ski wear to casual wear. Now they also make racing kits, and it’s as reliable and practical as its provenance suggests. This t-shirt is a standard fit, a little longer than average across the body and flows beautifully with the swing of your arm. It is also for sale. 9 Sundried Legacy 3 “Men’s Running Shorts Sun dried

Sun dried £ 40.00 These have a nice retro look to them, but the tech is definitely 21st century. The inner brief is in mesh, the waistband is very stretchy; there are two pockets – one above each buttock – and since the shorts are part of the brand’s Eco Tech range, the material is made from 95% recycled polyester. ten CEP 3.0 Running Shorts CEP Sports

CEP Sports £ 54.95 If you are one of those runners who like to be as aerodynamic as possible, then this CEP compression cropped leggings will be perfect for you. At least half of each leg is made of durable mesh to provide breathability and there is an unzipped pocket on each hip that will fit a gel each. The compression material reduces muscle vibration, which can reduce pain after running. 11 adidas Ultra Short Black These are great shorts for the taller runner. They offer a 5 “or 7” inside seam and have a very elastic and wide waistband to disperse pressure. The bottom of the thigh sections have large laser-cut ventilation holes and the silky soft inner briefs are antimicrobial. There are two zippered pockets on the sides and the back has a water resistant sleeve that is easy to use if you run with your phone. 12 UA Draft Run Shorts Under protection

Under protection £ 55.00 Running shorts with a 2 inch inside seam and one inch shorter in the front than in the back. The side slits are enough to allow for freedom of movement without being too revealing and there is a stitch mesh for maximum ventilation. Short for a PB attempt. 13 ASICS asics

ASICS asics

Net to wear £ 45.00 Asics describes them as regular fit, but we think they're narrower; however, the inner leggings protrude an inch or two over the bottom of the shorts so your modesty is secure. They are some of the fastest drying shorts we've come across and will keep you dry even on the toughest rides. There is a small flap pocket on the inside at the back for light items.

