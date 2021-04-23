The Kid Cudis Cobain Inspired Dress Dichotomy





Kid Cudi’s dress sparked debate over statements about gender fluidity made by people in positions of privilege twitter / KIDCUDI



Kid Cudi is a rapper known for his transgression and his ability to not only break the mold, but walk through it with a dazzling array of vision and honesty.

In a well-calculated move to promote both its latest version, The man on the moon III: the chosen one and his budding collaboration with Off-White legend Virgil Abloh, Cudi took to the SNL stage to perform his song Sad People. While fans expected a traditional streetwear-inspired outfit from Cudis, what beautified the public eye was both unexpected and artistically visionary. A full length white dress, adorned with a vibrant floral design, even with a bodice to really mimic a distinctively feminine silhouette. In a song that promotes introspection and perseverance in the often difficult journey to find one’s way, breaking free from all the constraints of fashion is definitely a good thing.

he showed the profound impact of our contemporary climates refusal to adhere to stereotypes and gendered boundaries

Not only did his donning of such an outrageously daring piece of clothing pay homage to anguished and nonconforming Nirvanas frontman Kurt Cobain who inspired a lot of Cudis music, and was even sampled on Cudi Montage’s 2018 release, but it did. shown a considerable impact of our contemporary climates refusal to adhere to stereotypes and gendered boundaries. While Cobain may have taken a similar stance in 1993 when he modeled a dress on the cover of Face magazine, Cudi rekindled the flame. It’s a quintessentially Cudi-esque movement: Virgil Abloh commented that It’s Cudi knocking on your TV screen saying, Hey! Be yourself. It’s a much loved mantra from Cudi and a point of compassion for his dedicated fans. Total self-acceptance, with no room for judgment: this perfectly concerns the entire Cudis catalog.

Not without controversy, the Cudis performance outfit drew waves of criticism, especially from the LGBTQ + community. As model and activist Munroe Bergdorf summed it up, it’s amazing to see Cis gender straight men embracing femininity by fashionHowever, Cudis’ stance means he won’t face as much hate or physical danger as visibly strange people will do the exact same. This sentiment undoubtedly rings true: Cudis’ famous position gives him the status and ability to be hailed as revolutionary and heroic, which in turn undermines the long-standing culture and fashion historically and continually embraced by the community. LGBTQ +. This double standard needs to be addressed: how can he take advantage of the privilege of the Internet by touting it, when the fundamental right to security remains out of reach for so many who choose to express themselves in this way not just a new one? times, but every day?





Kurt Cobain in a dress from the 1990s Twitter / PigsAndPlans



However, a larger effort to reduce systemic gender norms in fashion is coming to fruition, and Virgl Abloh himself is keen to play an intrinsic role, using his Off-White brand to facilitate this awareness and change. In fact, Abloh is keen to change the intrinsic connection between masculinity and costume, instead replacing the latter with the choice to wear classically feminine silhouettes, whether dresses or skirts. Abloh noted to GQ that Gender norms and racial freedoms are among the most important elements of society that need to be updated. As a fashion designer, moments like this let me know there is room for the intellect and risk to make the space bigger.. Abloh certainly has the means to improve on these factors: with a brand as successful and extensive as Off-White, and with such a cult following, he can go where no designer has gone before. It also pushes us, as consumers, to question these rigid boundaries and our means of overcoming them, whether through unisex collections or catwalks.

It’s fundamental for Abloh to recognize that the risk he and Cudi take is a truly threatening risk for members of the LGBTQ + community, and a more conscious approach to Kid Cudi’s rhapsodization is vital to spark a wave of change. Recognizing the roots of this method of dressing is crucial. Although Abloh’s general belief that the beauty of today is that our generation, piece by piece, can dismantle standards, is sustainable, and must be acted upon. Cudi, in this way, took a bold stand and at least put his fame to good use. Ultimately, Cudis’ musical mission of inclusiveness, advocating the importance of recognizing mental health and addiction issues, places him in a good position to usher in a period of radical change.