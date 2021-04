Louis Vuitton announces BTS as the last ambassadors of the house

The relation between BTS and Louis Vuitton is finally official. Today, the French mega brand announced that the group has officially joined the house as the final ambassadors, the first major luxury fashion partnership for BTS. In a press release, the brand is very happy to share the news of its new role within the house. “I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton today,” said the brand’s male artistic director. Virgil Abloh. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I look forward to sharing all the very exciting projects we are working on.” For its part, BTS added that “becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a really exciting time for us”.

BTS at Louis Vuitton at the 2021 Grammy Awards Although the news formalizes their relationship, BTS and Louis Vuitton have already created some special fashion moments together. Recently, V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin all wore black and tan looks from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 men’s collection at this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet in Korea (they were nominated for Best Duo / Pop Group Performance). The collection, which premiered at Paris Fashion Week in January, was one of Abloh’s strongest presentations to date and explored themes of stereotypes, racial identity and appropriation. cultural. (J-Hope tweeted her personalized LV coffee mug and parade day invitation wearing the brand’s stitched plush sweater.) And of course, BTS covered our own Break the Internet issue in 2019 by wearing Louis Vuitton head-to-toe masculine looks, one of the earliest examples of LV and BTS uniting. Could we have unwittingly helped sow the seed of this new ambassador? We love to see it! Photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton From articles on your site Related articles on the web

