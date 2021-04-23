BTS announced as Louis Vuitton ambassadors: see official photo, details





Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. BTS made a stylish statement at the Grammys last month when they appeared in custom Louis Vuitton suits – now it turns out they may have made a not-so-subtle announcement as well. The pop superstars were officially presented on Thursday as the last ambassadors for the House of Louis Vuitton. As part of this new partnership, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin will team up with the French fashion house on a number of special projects and are expected to be outfitted in LV during upcoming performances and appearances. . . In a press release announcing the new role of BTS, Louis Vuitton calls them “one of the most renowned and influential bands in the world”, adding that “the ubiquitous popularity of BTS resonates around the world and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role. within the House. “ The fashion label also tweeted the announcement alongside a new photo of the guys sporting pastel-hued LV looks. The tweet calls them “pop icons” and recognizes members for their “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.” #BTS for #Louis Vuitton. Join as new ambassadors of the house, world famous pop icons @bts_bighit are known for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB – Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021 In a statement, Louis Vuitton’s male artistic director Virgil Abloh said he spent time with the group reviewing visions and creative ideas for the brand, although he stopped before to reveal what exactly the guys have in store. “I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton today,” says Abloh. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on. “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a really exciting time for us,” adds BTS, in a press release. In addition to their chart-topping music, BTS quickly became an influential fashion force, with entire Reddit threads and Instagram accounts dedicated to their style. Although the guys were no strangers to high fashion, they were dressed in Gucci for their video “Dynamite”, and have sported everything from Dior at Saint Laurent in other appearances – this is the first time that they have officially partnered with a fashion house. The group appeared in a global campaign for FILA’s “Project 7” collection last winter, and their other current partnerships include a new line of temporary tattoos with Inkbox and a continued collaboration with Samsung, with BTS brand phones and headphones (which are always available here).







