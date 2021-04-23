Fans Can Get Their Hands On Vicky McClure’s Line of Duty Dress – Details



















April 23, 2021 – 5:43 AM CEST



Emmy griffiths Vicky McClure is just one of 50 stars who have joined the Teenage Cancer Trust charity for their new Star Boot Sale fundraiser

Course of action Star Vicky mcclure has joined over 50 stars, including Sir Elton John, Brian May and Holly Willoughby, to donate an item for a new Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which kicks off Friday! MORE: The Amazing Homes of Line of Duty Stars: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston & More Fans of the police procedural drama might get their hands on a dress worn by the actress on the hit show. Speaking about the sale of Kate’s costume, Vicky said, “I am such a proud Teenage Cancer Trust Ambassador that when I heard about the Star Boot sale I was more than happy to donate. Loading the player … WATCH: We Break Down Line of Duty Season Six Episode Five “The dress I donated is the only one Kate Fleming has ever worn in Line of Duty, when she received an award at the end of the third series, so it’s a real part of the series’ legacy. . Plus it’s a Paul Smith so a nod to my house in Notts too! ” Vicky donated the dress worn at Kate’s medal ceremony She added: “The nurses and youth teams at the Teenage Cancer Trust are absolute heroes and have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people with cancer. bid on so they can continue to do a great job. MORE: Vicky McClure’s Sweet Engagement Story & Wedding Plans Revealed READ: Line of Duty’s Many Acronyms Debunked Other items included in the fundraiser are a bag autographed by Beyonce and her Destiny’s Child band mates, an amp signed by Brian May, trainers Craig David and Jimmy Choos from Gaby Roslin. Items donated are expected to sell for between around £ 10 and thousands, with items selected in the raffle at £ 5 per ticket. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







