Indias great male opportunity | Vogue Company





However, international brands would be advised not to ignore the ethnic category. Shortly after its launch in India, Canali introduced its Nawab jacket, a version of the famous Indian bandhgala jacket. It was a great success: each season, the brand adds new fabrics and colors to the Nawab collection (Nawab means a noble governor or viceroy). This is our interpretation of a piece of formal Indian clothing, says Stefano Canali. We added our own version, for example, adding a sporty touch by making it from linen. Other brands of men's clothing, such as Giorgio Armani, have since added their own versions of Indian ethnic clothing. As RBL Mehta says, time and time again we have seen that even wealthy customers, when it comes to festivities like Holi, Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, have nothing but a Fab India. [an Indian retail chain] and a handful of Indian designers, for a kurta. It was about time that an international brand spotted a beautiful tunic silhouette in light fabrics in the Indian men's kurta market. It is important to consider Indian wedding attire as well. I'm sure men would love to wear a Cuccinelli Pathani suit or Canali kurta on these occasions. The digital game changer Canali, as an international brand, has one of the largest footprints in India. But with just six physical stores in India, its recent digital expansion could drive growth exponentially. It's been a month since we went digital, says Stefano Canali. Now our product is available in level two cities. This will give us the opportunity to understand these markets and the potential of these cities. According to an ITA report, men's clothing already accounts for 60% of the online western clothing market in India. RBL reports that it is now driving sales through e-commerce purely as much as through hybrid distance selling, where physical stores become showrooms and the store's customer advisers connect digitally with customers, typically through WhatsApp. or video calls. The hybrid sales process is concluded without the customer needing to visit the physical store. Rather than being overwhelmed by the complexity of the Indian market, new entrants should seize the opportunities, says Mehta. Brands that manage to deconstruct this complexity and look at multiple Indies and address different audiences will create a great barrier to entry for their competitors. This has already been the case in China for several years, at many levels a more complex market than India, explains Mehta. The trophy is for everyone to sweep away [up] if you manage to embrace and break this complexity.

