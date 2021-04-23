Thrive Breast Cancer Resource Centers Virtual Runway Fashion Show | Good for Santa Barbara





Posted on April 22, 2021

| 13:32

The Santa Barbara Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) to host its 13th annual Thrive Fashion Show; and for the first time, it will be presented as a virtual event. The Thrive Fashion Show will air at noon on Sunday, May 2 to viewers and paying sponsors, from the lily pond at Belmond El Encanto, the event’s main sponsor. Proceeds from this inspiring charity event fund essential support services and educational programs for women with breast cancer. BCRC clients will showcase fashion models by K. Frank de Montecito, and guests will hear their heartwarming stories of courage as they journey through breast cancer. All models are breast cancer survivors, thrivers and clients of the BCRC, who have been supported and encouraged by the free programs and services offered by the BCRC. The BCRC is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 1997. The BCRC celebrates 24 years of vital and compassionate support to those facing the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer or health problems breast. Currently, the BCRC provides resources and information virtually and through individual peer counseling. The BCRC also connects clients through Zoom with educational conferences and enrichment sessions, peer counseling, support groups and integrative therapies and wellness programs. All services are free for customers. BCRC, at 55 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, is funded solely through its fundraising activities and donor base. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.thrivebcrc.org or call 805-569-9693. The price of the individual ticket is $ 25 and is fully tax deductible. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Advanced registration is required.







