Cinderella Give Away homecoming dress helps young teens make their dreams come true





LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) – Cinderella’s Give Away Closet Ball Gown collects prom dresses from the local community to give to younger women who cannot afford a dress to attend the high school prom. The Prom Dress Giveaway is run by the non-profit organization “Everlasting Opportunities” located in the Lansing Mall and started 14 years ago. Everlasting Opportunities is based on volunteer work. The community, and their goal is to help make a young lady look beautiful for prom and have an amazing experience. They serve seven counties in mid-Michigan, and in addition to the prom dress giveaway, they offer life skills classes and community mentoring. This year, the non-profit organization collected more than 1,500 dresses donated by women in the community. The ball gown gift even accepts donations for accessories and shoes. “When you see them teaming up with a woman from the community,” said Becca Moccardine, Ever After Opportunities Chairman of the Board, “And just the encouragement in that it’s just wonderful to see them make the transition and to know they have that support.” In 2021, Maurer sanitary cleaners and Holden-Reid Sewing Workshop in partnership with Cinderella’s Closet Dress Give Away at Lansing Mall. They will help with the dry cleaning services and the sewing if necessary with the formal dresses. Moccardine said due to COVID-19 restrictions if women want to receive a lightly worn dress for free, they must make an appointment on their website. The non-profit organization distributes dresses from Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

