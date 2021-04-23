Podcast series digs up trove of jewelry history, trends and gossip – WWD

LONDON – Are rock ‘n’ roll jewelry making a comeback? What sort of dazzling do the Kardashians favor? Did Elizabeth Taylor really eat fried chicken with one hand and try diamonds with the other?

A new podcast series addresses these questions – and more – while seeking to shed light on the history, culture and trends surrounding fine and fake jewelry, and the people who wear, collect and covet it. .

The first episode of “If Jewelry Could Talk” releases Friday and the theme – rightly so – is Hollywood and the Red Carpet Gems.

Carol Woolton, writer, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and creator of the series, introduces Hollywood insiders Victoria Brynner and Martyn Lawrence Bullard to celebrity jewelry through the decades, current trends and their personal memories of time spent with collections – and collectors.

Bullard, a TV personality and interior designer who also designs rings for his famous clients, kicks off the episode with a story about how he sat in bed with Elizabeth Taylor eating fried chicken and trying ” tray after tray of jewelry ”.

She even let him try out her famous Krupp diamond that Richard Burton bought her. Bullard swears it didn’t look wrong like he notoriously did on everyone’s finger except Taylor’s.

Brynner, daughter of Yul Brynner and Doris Kleiner, was a goddaughter of Taylor and said the star considered jewelry to be “her extended family.” She added that Taylor liked to “stack” her Schlumberger, Bulgari and Cartier pieces, and often wore multiple charm bracelets at once.

Brynner, who owns a company called Stardust Brands, a creative consulting firm that connects talent with big names in luxury, said Taylor is often obsessed with certain pieces – then searches for the right person to gift them to him.

Their conversation ranges from Mary Pickford and Audrey Hepburn to Gwen Stefani, the Kardashian sisters, Madonna and Miley Cyrus – and examines their likes, dislikes and bidding efforts.

Bullard said that while wealthy young people can have “armfuls of Cartier” their priority tends to be “wham-bam glitter jewelry.” They are not that concerned with the quality of their gemstones, as long as they are large and striking, he added.

The conversation also touches on jewelry as alimony, with nods to Ellen Barkin and Salimah Aga Khan, both of whom sold jewelry for millions of dollars after their marriage ended. Other topics under discussion include red carpet trading; men’s clothing styles and new fashion-focused collections such as Chanel, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

The 47-minute podcast is a new way for Woolton to tell stories that wouldn’t necessarily find their way into the press. Her latest book, “The New Stone Age,” (Penguin Random House), which examines crystal healing over the years, was released last year, and she’s been dedicated in recent months to bringing podcasts to life.

Over the next few months, she will talk to Stephen Webster about gems and superstition; to Joan Collins on her life in jewelry and to Christine Chiu of “Bling Empire” on the behind-the-scenes drama of the series. She also asked “Bridgerton” costume designer Ellen Mirojnick how she waved 35 tiaras for the show’s opening ball scene.

“I have never met a piece of jewelry, or a stone, without a story to tell,” Woolton said in an interview, adding that she was looking to appeal to a wide audience. She believes people want to be knowledgeable about jewelry, its history, and people’s personal connections to their rocks and stones.

“The more you know, the more magical jewelry becomes,” said Woolton.

She also plans to host jewelry designer Francesca Amfitheatrof in conversation with Frank Everett, senior vice president and director of jewelry sales at Sotheby’s New York. Both will talk about the “first lady” style.

Woolton said they would wonder “why Brigitte Macron doesn’t wear jewelry and whether France should have a national jewelry collection,” which first ladies and other dignitaries can tap into. They will also discuss the American First Ladies and their pearls.

Other shows will cover hip hop rock, crown and royal jewels, famous collectors and industry game changers.

New episodes will land on Spotify and a variety of other platforms every two weeks, with images of the jewelry to be posted on Instagram.

Next is an episode featuring the stars of “All That Glitters”, the BBC contest that has been described as “The Great British Bake Off” but for jewelry. The host is actress Katherine Ryan, and the judges are London jewelers Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane.