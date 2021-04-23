Annie Murphy’s colorful dress looks like it came out of Alexis Rose’s wardrobe





Refinery29 Targets latest collaboration with Christopher John Rogers and RIXO and is under $ 60 Just under a year after launching Targets Designer Dress Collection, a collaborative 70-piece summer dress line from Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy, the retailer announced the second line and it doesn’t disappoint. Target the hottest fashion brands, Christopher John Rogers, RIXO and ALEXIS. For the collection, each of the designers were tasked with creating a collection of summer dresses in their signature styles: silhouettes inspired by CJR art, bold prints by RIXO, and vacation-ready pieces by ALEXIS that would be part of the Affordable Targets range. and wearable dresses. Each did it with flying colors (literally, it’s like a color bomb exploding in aisle seven), removing big sleeves, ruffles, and asymmetrical details from the track and into your neighborhood target, where each piece is available in sizes XXS through 4X, making it the brand’s most inclusive designer collaboration to date and costs less than $ 60. It’s too good to be true? Apparently, designers think so too. ALEXIS Alexis Barbara Isaias called the opportunity to create a line of dresses for a massive target audience a dream come true, as did Rogers, who said her goal for the collection was to help wearers across the country. to feel as authentic and expressive as possible. The CFDA-winning designer also expressed the pleasure of being included in the long list of designers who have partnered with Target in the past, including Alexander McQueen, Proenza Schouler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, and more: I am delighted to be a part of this legacy. For over 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today, said Jill Sando. , EVP and CMO of Targets. With this collection, we have celebrated three incredibly talented and diverse designers, while creating our most comprehensive collection of original and quality dresses. Target’s second collection of designer dresses will be sold on Target.com and select Target stores starting this spring. Until then, be busy planning which dresses were going to buy (hint: that’s all). Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? Target’s Black Friday are * Chef’s Kiss * Shop Cushnie, LoveShackFancy and more for under $ 60

