11 strappy dresses to wear for spring / summer





According to the fashion rental platform By rotation, 70% of all rentals in the past few weeks were dresses. And since March, the spring section on the app featuring some of the key spring / summer dress styles, including iterations of frothy and floaty smocking, has been viewed over 200,000 times. All clearly liked a big dress right now; Whether you choose to rent a style for these upcoming blueprints in your journal when it’s empty, or attack the new one in Sections, there are a few hero styles to look out for. The retro asymmetrical dress is back in business, as are modest maxi dresses and lime green is the color of the day. But if we spoke of details, dresses with pockets reign supreme, as well as dresses with straps to tie. Rent the Innika Choo dress from 10 at By Rotation The quintessential summer dress, the strappy tie-up dress is about to become the anytime slip-on hero we all deserve for easy dressing. Taking the stress out of knowing what to wear, you can layer them over a tee for the ’90s vibes or let them do the talking for themselves. The best thing is that they look just as good with chunky sandals or heeled iterations as they do with timeless sneakers. Big brands and designer labels have gone for the tie-shoulder dress, and the enduring brand Reformation is a benchmark for styles that are already selling. And weren’t surprised when they looked so dreamy. Whether you go for a mini, midi or maxi style, pay attention to detail with self-tie suspenders that add a certain je ne suis quoi. Be ready to meet your summer hero dress in 3, 2, 1 Shop Tie-Strap Dresses New Look Dress Best tie-shoulder dresses: new look New Look is offering some amazing dresses this season, from tiered styles to sparkling smocked dresses and was highlighting this yellow style as a potential sale. Add a touch of red lippie and heeled sandals to set it up for a night out. Buy the yellow floral ruffle dress on New Look, 22.99

Rixo dress Best strappy dresses: Rixo Bring the beach to you wherever you are with this shell print tiered design from Rixo. The dress champions you’ll love all your life, well done, Rixo. Buy the Herbie shell print dress at Rixo, 265

Amy Lynn dress Best Strappy Dresses: Amy Lynn You can never say no to a white dress when it comes to summer evenings, and this Amy Lyn style is 360 degree perfection. Whether you wear it with sneakers or heels, you’ll end up wearing it on heavy spins. Buy the Palma dress from Amy Lynn, 75

Urban Outfitters Dress Best strappy dresses: Urban Outfitters

Reform robe Best Strappy Dresses: Reformation The Reformations Nikita dress is so popular that you can wear it in ten different prints and colors. This red style caught our eye as the winner on June 21st. Buy the Nikita dress at Reformation, 255

Naya Rea dress Best strappy dresses: Naya Rea An Instagram favorite, Naya Rae is quickly becoming a benchmark for dreamy summer pieces. The perfect picnic in the park dress, imagine it with flip flops and pack a basket bag for your snacks. Buy the Kira dress at Naya Rea, 300

Other images: courtesy of the brands

