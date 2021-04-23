Florida state tennis upsets Notre Dame, continues its run for CCA championship





Florida State Men’s Tennis Continues Race to ACC Championship After Upset No.34 Our Lady after four tiebreakers Three of the singles matches went to three sets, with six tiebreakers in total. What a great college game, head coach Dwayne Hultquist said after the win. Going down 3-1 we had to dig deep to get the win. This team has continued to perform better each week throughout the year. FSU continues its race tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in the quarter-finals against the n ° 25 NC state, who won 3-0 over the Seminoles in March. The Seminoles’ No.3 women’s tennis team will also start playing tomorrow, with the highest ranking in program history. Here’s a full rundown via FSU Sports Info: Seminole Mens Tennis extended their stay at the CCA Championships dramatically on Thursday afternoon after an epic battle with No.34 Notre Dame. Three of the singles matches went to three sets and there were six tiebreakers in total, but in the end FSU got points on courts 3-6, coming from 3-1 behind to win the match. 4-3. Florida State fell behind 1-0, then 2-0 then 3-1, but went 4-1 in a singles tiebreaker and won two of the three games that went to three sets. What a great college game, said FSU head coach Dwayne Hultquist. Going down 3-1 we had to dig deep to get the win. This team has continued to perform better each week throughout the year. Florida State lost a very fine double point. Alex Knaff and Sebastian Arcila gave the Seminoles the lead with a 6-4 victory on the second row. Nations 37e– Notre-Dame’s ranked doubles team equalized by narrowly beating FSU 43rd– team of Loris Pourroy and Marcus Walters 5-7. That left it to Andreja Petrovic and Chase Wood on the third court. The match ended in a tiebreaker where Notre Dame secured the point 6-7 (2-7). With the game shifting to the Fighting Irish in singles, Walters and Chase Wood almost simultaneously turned the tide. Each won tiebreakers in the opening set to start swinging things in the Seminoles’ favor. Petrovic won 6-4, 6-2 to reduce FSU’s deficit to 2-1. After falling behind the Irish 3-1, Walters won a second tiebreaker to secure another point for the Seminoles with a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5) win. . With a lead again cut off, Arcila lost 2-5 in the third set on court three before battling to leap ahead 6-5. The junior went on to win the fourth tie-breaker of the day for FSU, tied at 3-3. That left it to Wood on court six. After splitting the first two sets, Wood fell 1-3 in the third but closed the win by winning five of the next six games to a 6-4 victory. Chase has been great his entire career with the game on the line, Hultquist said. He won numerous times when he held this position, including securing a victory over the No.1. Wake forest few years ago. What a great senior moment for him. Seb was also amazing. He lost 5-2 in the third and every service game. A truly engaging performance. The Seminoles continue to play tomorrow at the CCA Championships. FSU will face the fourth seed and 25e– ranked NC State at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

