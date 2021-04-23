Fashion
Experience: I accidentally became a global fashion brand | Fashion
II have been playing and recording music since 2012. I work under my last name Boothroyd, I gained a small committed fan base by going out on independent labels and playing live. But in 2015, I decided to give up touring after one last title at the Milton Keynes Gallery. I’m a huge Beatles fan, and just as they stopped playing live in 1966, I did the same, in order to focus on studio material. Also, I didn’t get a lot of reservations, it wasn’t exactly Boothroydmania.
Five years later, having yet to find my Sgt Pepper, I was living alone in a trailer in Morecambe. One morning I got a message on Instagram: it was a picture of the Argentinian pop star Chule von Wernich wearing a T-shirt with my name on the front and the poster from that last gig on the back.
A month went by and I got a text from my mother that she had stumbled across a photo of a woman on Facebook wearing a top with Boothroyd on the front and Tri-Angle Records underneath (a label with which I ‘had released some music). It was certainly not official merchandise.
I did a reverse image search and found a South Korean e-commerce platform selling a collection of clothing with the Boothroyd logo on it. The presentation was neat: there were models, professional photographs, even videos of people wearing t-shirts, hoodies, jeans and dresses with my name on them. Hundreds of buyers had left reviews.
It was weird; I couldn’t understand how it started, or why it was so popular. I quickly realized that this had nothing to do with my obscure electronic music: Boothroyd had sort of become a popular Korean clothing brand.
What started in South Korea quickly spread to Japan and China. I found a clip of Chinese TV presenters wearing matching Boothroyd shirts. Using Facebook’s search engine, which has a text-in-image detection system, I started collecting photos of stylish East Asians wearing Boothroyd.
It felt more surreal when copies started appearing around the world. Over the next few weeks, I collected hundreds of images. Indians, Russians, Egyptians, Italians, Armenians and Argentines were all on the bandwagon. I discovered a store in Buenos Aires that sold Boothroyd Live products in Milton Keynes (this was probably where Von Wernich bought his).
The novelty of achieving near-global ubiquity finally wore off, and I began to wonder where all this stuff was made. Judging by the high quantities and low prices, this unofficial merchandise was probably not made ethically or sustainably. I have not received any response from e-commerce sites. Finally, I got a response from an eBay store specializing in Korean fashion. Not wanting to divulge any trade secrets, he remained vague, only telling me that it was ordered directly from a factory in Guangdong, one of China’s major garment manufacturing centers.
I didn’t want to be a brand synonymous with fast fashion and its long list of negative associations. I hated the idea of even being loosely tied to a potentially toxic supply chain.
I dreamed of entering the lucrative Korean fashion market with an eco-friendly alternative. If Boothroyd was no longer just my name, but a brand, I wanted it to mean something. I was going to try. I also needed money, because I always lived in a trailer.
I needed to be in Seoul if I was to find the right local partner to help distribute and promote; my best option was eBay. I had 100 t-shirts made using organic cotton and eco-friendly water-based inks. They sold out quickly. I shipped them in plastic-free packaging. I did 200 more, again they went too. There was obviously a demand.
I live in London now, in a house. My brand is protected by copyright law and I have corresponded with retailers in Seoul and plan to bring official Boothroyd gear to the UK before other versions appear here. I’m planning on releasing music again, but right now I’m completely busy with this: my unexpected career as a fashion designer.
