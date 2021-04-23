Elizabeth Hurleys, iconic Versace pin-up dress, voted nation’s favorite moment

ELIZABETH Hurleys, the iconic Versace safety pin gown, was voted nations’ favorite moment to steal the limelight on a red carpet.

The haute couture masterpiece Hurleys at the Four Weddings & A Funeral premiere in 1994 was crowned number one in a survey of 1,000 British adults.

2 The haute couture masterpiece Hurleys at the first of four 1994 weddings and funerals was crowned number one Credit: Alpha Photo Press Agency

It was followed by Dear Bob Mackie Showgirl watching the Oscars in 1986, and Jennifer Lopezs green dress Versace at the Grammys in 2000 which took joint second.

And the third went to Angelina Jolies famous leg moment at the Oscars in 2012, the famous A-listers pin hitting the headlines.

To celebrate Hurleys’ unforgettable fashion moment, British RuPauls Drag Race star AWhora recreated the look on behalf of Wildcat Gin as they launch their new Limelight flavor.

2 Dear Bob Mackie Showgirl watches the Oscars in 1986 Credit: Corbis

Kenny Nicholson, Wildcats Head of Modern Minds, said: Just like the launch of the Wildcats’ new Limelight flavor the same week as the most glamorous red carpet of all the Oscars, we wanted to celebrate those who wanted to stand out. and steal the show.

Each of the top ten people are well known for following their own flavor and are never afraid to push the boundaries and make a statement at every opportunity – we raise a glass to that.

In this season of Drag Race, we all fell in love with AWhora as she kissed who she was.

So, in addition to being the premier fashion queen, she truly embodies the Wildcat spirit, truly being yourself and owning this star.

TOP 10 FLYING CARPET LOOKS FROM LIMELIGHT: 1. Liz Hurleys Versace safety pin dress worn at all four weddings and a first funeral in 1994

2. Dear Bob Mackie Showgirl Dress from the 1986 Oscars

3. Jennifer Lopez in Versace Green Chiffon Dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000

4. Angelina Jolies black leg velvet dress at the 2012 Oscars

5. Bjorks Swan dress at the 2001 Oscars

6. Lady Gagas 4-in-1 Reveals A Look at the 2019 Met Gala

7. Jared Leto Holds His Own Head, Also At The 2019 Met Gala

8. Billy Porters tuxedo dress worn at the 2019 Oscars

9. Rihannas omelet dress at the 2015 Met Gala

10.Janelle Monaes – 2020 Oscars Jeweled Hooded Dress

Other memorable red carpet fashion moments around the world to make the Top 10 list include Lady Gagas four-in-one revealing the 2019 Met Gala look and the Bjorks Swan dress at the 2001 Oscars.

The only men to make the list were Jared Leto, for appearing to wear his own head at the 2019 Met Gala, and Billy Porter for his groundbreaking tuxedo dress at that year’s Oscars.

AWhora said: Liz Hurley is an icon and a legend, just like me. And this dress is as iconic as she is.

I’ve been compared to Liz myself, so I loved recreating this look with Wildcat to give her a run for her money. Who wore it best?

My best tip for stealing the show is to always go for the unexpected, any idea you have first, drop it!

Think of 10 more ideas, then another, then another. Your last idea is this, because no one will have thought of it first. This is how you make an impression.