BTS has joined Louis Vuitton as official brand ambassadors – WWD

Why dress a famous musician when a South Korean boy band is hosting seven? Louis Vuitton has named BTS its latest brand ambassadors. “I am delighted that BTS is joining Louis Vuitton today,” said Virgil Abloh, male art director at Vuitton, in a statement. “I look forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, fusing luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on. In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment, “Becoming Global Brand Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a really exciting time for us. We are excited about our next projects with Virgil Abloh. “ Vuitton had previously harnessed the power of K-pop by bringing in BTS to do a teaser campaign ahead of Abloh’s fall 2021 collection for Vuitton unveiled in January. BTS has 40.2 million followers on Instagram, for example. Discussions online mainly focused on BTS ‘participation in the show, which was filmed in Paris without guests due to ongoing restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. BTS, acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is made up of seven performers – Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – each with their own unique style. The group topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 and has been recognized at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. The huge popularity and cool style of the boy band helped win over the top fashion leaders. BTS landed on Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List. That same year, they were named Global Brand Ambassadors for Fila and were dressed by Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, who created stage outfits for a stop on the “Love Yourself: Speak” world tour. Yourself ”from the group. Vuitton also has a host of famous brand ambassadors, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Liu Yifei and Naomi Osaka, three-time Grand Slam winner. See also: Dior’s Kim Jones designs stage outfits for boy group BTS South Korean group BTS and Fila launch capsule collection Asian influencers drive audiences for European digital male fashion shows







