What to expect from luxury fashion in 2021

Such cataclysmic events, like the pandemic that hit the world more than twelve months ago, change it forever. It usually does it, the deepest, right after it happens. The year 2020 has seen global fashion evolve into casual dressing, from luxury brands to the most popular. People needed to feel comfortable because they found themselves working from home. But as we slowly come out of all locks, people need a refresh and luxury fashion designers know it. Here’s what they have in mind for you.

From catwalks to online fashion shows

If there’s one thing to quickly rethink, it’s Fashion Weeks. Throughout the health crisis, it was not possible for brands to take part in physical events, where people gathered in bedrooms, to watch models hit the runway. However, the solution, like in many other industries, was pretty clear from the moment they had to look for one: Fashion shows went live.

This means that many younger brands have also been able to showcase their clothes on the Internet, opening up the world of luxury a little bit and letting in up-and-coming designers. One of these big names is Simon Porte Jacquemus. His brand, Jacquemus, was launched when he was only 19 years old and caught fire quickly. From Provence, France, Simon is very clear about his preferences and it shows on the clothes he designs. He says: I love blue and white, stripes, fruit, Marseille and the 80s. Before that time online, he was always there to organize special events, during Fashion Week. Another of its particularities is that it always accompanies its collections (men and women) with a short film. Therefore, for him, the transition from the catwalks to online shows was not so difficult.

2. Two visions will clash

As we move away from the pandemic, two visions of life will also be reflected in luxury fashion. There will be those who are not ready to leave their newly found comfort of living in a protective bubble, and those who just wish to get out of it, as quickly as possible, and move on to bigger things. What could be better than dressing up in fabulous clothes? Nothing. And high-end designers have figured it out. This is why you can expect the clothes to be full of joy, especially as summer approaches.

Say goodbye to loungewear and hello to brightly colored prints. The ladies are getting ready to wear these over-the-top dresses that the designers will bring to you, to help you shine and step out. We’re talking about silky clothes and flashy outfits, to turn all heads, by the way. Everything to make people smile and bring them back to happiness. A way to forget the hardships of the last twelve months of their life.

3. Dress for the occasions

If you ask women what they missed the most, throughout the coronavirus crisis, many of them will tell you to get dressed and prepare to go out. The feeling of feeling beautiful. Not even for others, but for yourself. A lot of men probably felt the same during this time, but chances are they kept it to themselves. Luxury fashion designers are betting that women and men will want to go out, on special occasions, and dress for it, because they can finally do it again.

To make sure they have the right clothes for everyone, they put all their originality and imagination into creating fantastic men’s dresses and clothing. It’s time to celebrate and they want to dress you up in extravagant beautiful clothes. To say that the end of this year will be glamorous would probably be fair.

See also

4. Build on the basics

No matter how much, changes help fashion sell more, the basics are always at the heart of every new collection. Yes, this will be the time to bring some clothes so people can get away from this one-topic year, but they will still need their dose of basic clothes, in order to keep a minimum of stability in their lives. Black and white are just not ready to leave us. Also, you will always find the usual trench coat, in your favorite luxury boutique. Blazers and buttons will also keep you company, as they have in previous years.

But above all, expect all the classic summer items to always be on trend. You can’t go out without the latest sunglasses, and summer hats will be hot items, to bring you that trendy and cheerful look. The beach, which is always a summer theme, will always be very lively this year, maybe even more than the previous ones. After all, where can you have fun and relax as much as on the warm sand, with the lapping of the sea at your feet? It’s time to be reborn, and you will have all the necessary clothing at your disposal.