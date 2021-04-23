House of Cardin Reviews a Funky Fashion Futurist with an Eye for Expansion | Movies





Anear a somewhat breathless opening section yes, we understood it, Pierre Cardin was a genius this brilliant documentary settles in an observable portrait of the late fashion designer which artfully highlights the ease of Cardins in front of the camera (Cardin passed away in December 2020, after that film was released for the first time). While there is a series of archival clips featuring Cardin arguing or putting them in their place in the 1960s and 1970s, Cardin, in his ninth decade, comes across as a genius, self-deprecating presence, happy to continue to put projects in the pipeline even if he knows he won’t live to see them done. The man himself … Pierre Cardin in House of Cardin. Photography: Blue Finch movie release We get a concise biographical story: from his Italian childhood to his early years as a tailor for Christian Dior, to his increasingly otherworldly clothing designs and his launch pad to the global brand. What stands out most clearly is that while Cardin may have been a genius when it comes to shape and line, he was certainly a genius when it comes to product diversification and licensing, besides being an identifier. early markets in the United States, Russia and Southeast Asia. (While showing a group of students around his fashion archive, Cardin proudly shows off his pleated coat, exclaiming: 200,000 sold in the US!) This movie is largely the licensed version, so it’s not unnatural for teams of sidekicks and staff to line up to explain how brilliant / revolutionary / sensitive it is; we also have a few mentions of moon-eyed celebrities (Alice Cooper, Sharon Stone), but luckily also one or two people who really know what they’re talking about, in the form of Philippe Starck and Jean Paul Gaultier. Through it all, Cardin navigates serenely: accepting crowd worship, casually admitting that his life’s ambition was actually to be an actor, publicly passing the torch to his grandnephew Rodrigo Basilicati. Compared to, say, Valentino: the last emperor (as of 2008), these are pretty understated things, but you certainly get a feel for Cardins’ ability to blend artistic steel and commercial flair. A decent tribute. House of Cardin releases April 26 on digital platforms.

