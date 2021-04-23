What Oscar nominees should wear to the 2021 Oscars – WWD





Dream outfits for this year’s nominees. Viola Davis:

Never one to shy away from color, Davis would look radiant in this Aliette dress with a dramatic cape. Perfect for walking the red carpet and hopefully holding an Oscar. Vanessa Kirby:

Kirby has already been stunned in a Givenchy dress this awards season, and we think she’s the right fit to pull off this modern take on formal wear. Why not love a feathered hem and oversized sequins? Ahmed Rice:

Always in love with the turtleneck with a suit, this bright yellow ensemble from Valentino couture fits into that style and highlights this season’s main trend in men’s clothing: bold colors. The glittery turtleneck and metallic combat boot are simply glamorous. Sasha Baron Cohen:

The Oscars red carpet is the perfect time for Bruno to make a comeback. This Gucci red velvet suit, channeling the brand’s Tom Ford era, is remade with the BDSM leather harness – and that seems like the right challenge for Baron Cohen. Maria Bakalova:

This season’s fashion star, Bakalova’s style seems to have no limits. This Iris Van Herpen couture dress has the perfect dose of drama and chic to continue her rise in fashion. Shoes are, of course, a must. Leslie Odom Jr .:

During this awards season, Odom Jr. has served up high fashion looks one after another, from bright colors to crisp stitching. This Louis Vuitton metallic finish coat would consolidate him as a leader in pushing the boundaries of what black tie dress codes are. Frances McDormand:

Since then, we’ve been thinking about her Valentino couture look at the 2019 Met Ball and we’re in desperate need of a follow-up. This red velvet Schiaparelli stitching would rock the red carpet, and McDormand has just the right personality for the job. Andra’s Day:

Musical crossover Andra Day has dressed like a Hollywood star all award seasons and what better way to top it off than in this sleek white asymmetrical pick from Givenchy before fall? It has all the drama and elegance of a winner.







