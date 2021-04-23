How menswear stole the show during awards season – WWD

This year’s awards season is unlike any other in years past, with celebrities connecting remotely and the traditional red carpet taking on a new shape due to the pandemic. Despite the disruption and the virtual format, the past two months of awards have produced a surprisingly wide array of high fashion moments, especially among male celebrities.

Unlike in previous years when many male nominees stuck to the traditional tuxedo, this season has seen several men go more daring with their looks, choosing bold colors, modern fits and more couture-inspired design elements for them. virtual prize-giving.

“The rules of red carpet dress, they’re all rewritten and brands are taking risks,” said fashion designer Avo Yermagyan, who styled Oscar nominated Leslie Odom Jr. for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “A Night in Miami,” in a range of standout looks this awards season. “I think they are moving away from their regular formula and their standard procedures because there is no longer a standard.”

Thanks to Yermagyan’s style, Odom Jr. is among a generation of male nominees including John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya, Dan Levy, Josh O’Connor, Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen and others who have stood out on the carpet. virtual red for their haute couture style. He has worn couture and ready-to-wear looks from design houses like Valentino, Céline, Berluti and Versace, among others.

“I think men get fearless when it comes to dressing,” Yermagyan continued. “They take so many bigger chances and they embrace the concept of gender fluid dressing.”

When styling the looks for Odom Jr.’s awards show, Yermagyan drew inspiration from the actor’s past characters. The actor started the Golden Globe awards season wearing a chocolate brown trompe l’oeil print suit, oversized poplin shirt and neon green viscose cady turtleneck from the Spring 2021 couture collection from Valentino – designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first couture collection to include men’s clothing – which gave the actor’s character “One Night in Miami” a nod with his 1960s vibe. Yermagyan went on to dress Odom Jr. for the Critics’ Choice Awards in a Celine Fall 2021 pinstripe suit paired with a ruffled white collar, inspired by ‘Hamilton’ actor Aaron Burr.

This idea of ​​telling stories through clothing was shared by other fashion stylists this awards season, most notably Julie Ragolia, who is styling Oscar nominees for the first time Riz Ahmed and LaKeith Stanfield.

“These types of awards are an opportunity to tell stories about who [the celebrities] are and how they think, ”said Ragolia during a Zoom call from Milan. “It’s like the clothes are part of it, so in that sense it’s pretty funny because it almost becomes like an extension of a documentary narrative.”

Ragolia worked with Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh to create custom looks for the two actors, Stanfield wearing a brown marble print suit at the Critics ‘Choice Awards and Riz Ahmed sporting a brown and orange suit at the Critics’ Choice Awards. colors blocked at SAG Awards. Ragolia worked closely with both actors on their appearance to celebrate their landmark nominations, especially for Ahmed, who is the first Muslim to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

“It’s a great opportunity for both of them to really tell a bigger story of who they are and to work so closely with brands is really a pleasure,” she said. “Having these deeper conversations with designers and brands about the choices we make is really special. The thing to expect from them is that [their looks] reflect very well who they are as people, what they represent and what their beliefs are. “

Ragolia said Louis Vuitton’s looks reflected the two actors’ relaxed styles, as neither of them regularly wear traditional tuxedos or bow ties and have always gone for more daring looks for their appearances on the carpet. red.

Another important aspect contributing to the appearance of these nominees is the element of celebration. After more than a year of isolation and continued restrictions on large gatherings, these stylists are using awards season to give viewers a respite from the ongoing pandemic.

“After a year of [the pandemic], people are exhausted and they want glamor and they want escape, ”said Ilaria Urbinati – fashion stylist and co-founder of men’s lifestyle website Leo – who wears Sacha Baron Cohen’s style. “It’s always been the job of artists to entertain and entertain and give people an escape. I think the time has come to do so. Everyone was also anxious to get dressed because they want to get out of their sweatpants, but also the style and the fashion and the red carpet is supposed to be ambitious. I think going over the top is almost like overcompensating the sweaty year.

Sarah Edmiston, who along with her styling partner Zadrian Smith dressed ‘One Night in Miami’ actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in a custom Dior Men costume at the BAFTAs, echoed Urbinati’s sentiment of dressing during the pandemic.

“The red carpet and the awards party is more like a celebration of life and a celebration of returning to parts of life that we missed, coming together, making something happen, hugging and saying you have looks amazing, ”Edmiston said on a Zoom call from London. “It’s about celebrating your accomplishments and celebrating the work you’ve done. Everyone is excited to come together and have something to celebrate and make a fuss about. It is really necessary at this time.

This type of “escape” fashion has been a theme throughout the pandemic, with “Zoom dressing” and virtual party wear appearing as the top trends. Many celebrities have taken these midlife fashion trends to the next level with their awards looks, including Odom Jr., who wore a multi-colored Berluti suit to the SAG Awards; Harry Styles, who accepted his Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance in Head-to-Toe Gucci topped with a feather boa, and Kaluuya, who picked up the pandemic’s trendy pajama trend in a purple Louis loungewear look. Vuitton at the SAG Awards.

The virtual format of the awards show has posed some challenges for stylists – like Urbinati, who practically styles Baron Cohen while he’s in Australia – but many have understood how the new format has transformed the red carpet. Without the traditional red carpet, stylists and celebrities have documented their looks through home or professional photo ops, giving their images a more editorial feel that is typically not seen on the physical red carpet.

“For me, coming from the editorial side, it’s fun because the images that accompany the red carpet looks are more like an editorial,” Ragolia said. “We do photo shoots with photographers or their partners who shoot them and it’s like making little creative stories. [the looks]. “

Smith said the new red carpet format also means stylists need to take a celebrity’s backdrop into account when styling their look.

“To have an impact now, you really have to think, ‘Are we filming in a hotel? Are we shooting in a garden? “, He said. “It’s almost like shooting an editorial for Vogue, because now you have to think contextually about what that will look like. There is no longer a red carpet in the background. There are a lot of external things you need to think about. “

While the red carpet is expected to return at the upcoming Oscars and for next year’s awards season, fashion stylists believe this phenomenon of men’s high fashion awards dress will continue and is an indicator of the general trend of men’s fashion. To go.

“The red carpet is just a reflection of real life,” Yermagyan said. “The men are more daring on the streets, the businessmen are more daring, your average 16-year-old is more daring. Instead of trying to fit in with their friends, their purchases show how they’re trying to stand out. Individuality and diversity are more than ever celebrated and accepted by men. “

Urbinati also believes the impact of the pandemic on fashion trends will make men continue to dress more daringly.

“We’re kind of in this more creative place for the long haul in men’s clothing,” she said. “From a fashion perspective, the pandemic has shown us that the rules are irrelevant. Once everyone wears tie-dye sweatshirts all over the place, all the seriousness in fashion also disappears, which means people feel able to have fun with their style and not take it too seriously.

Stylists have been silent on what their male clients are wearing to this Sunday’s Oscars, but if the latest accolades are any indication, the red carpet is sure to be filled with more standout and high-fashion looks.

