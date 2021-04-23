Book Review of The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White





He was the master of suspense, a trickster, a provocateur and a nasty uncle to everyone, as British writer Peter Conrad once described him, a sardonic, roly-poly man, always ready to shake up bad conscience of the XXth century. Yet for all the Hitchcocks bombings, no movie was more exciting than Rear window and from north to north-west, nor more disturbing than fear of heights, Psycho and The birds. And no one has bridged the divide between art and entertainment more confidently. Although Hitchcock never won an Oscar for Best Director, his work is recognized as one of the most imaginative and artistic in film history, earning him a place on Mount Rushmore from great filmmakers to alongside John Ford, Akira Kurosawa, Ingmar Bergman. , Luis Buuel, Federico Fellini and a few others. At the same time, he was a rabid self-promoter with his own weekly TV show, mystery magazine, and fan club. He was Pablo Picasso as a carnival barker. There are several impressive and comprehensive biographies of Hitchcock, but Edward Whites’ thoughtful and nuanced book takes a different approach. The twelve lives of Alfred Hitchcock explores the life and work of the masters through a dozen different prisms that expose and illuminate its different characters. Some are obvious to any Hitchcock fan: the Murderer, the Womanizer, the Author, the Voyeur, the Artist. Others are more original: The Dandy, for example, explores the Hitchcocks’ fascination with fashion design for men and women. The story continues under the ad Anxiety, fear, paranoia, guilt and shame are the emotional drivers of his films, White writes. Surveillance, conspiracy, mistrust of authority and sexual violence were among his deepest concerns. As a result, White argues with force and passion, Hitchcock still speaks urgently to audiences today. Born in 1899 and raised in east London, Hitchcock had a film career that encompassed silent films and talkies, black and white and color, and thrillers, romantic comedies and horror, of age Hollywood gold in the 1930s and 40s to the rise of television and the swing of the 60s. The tenant (1927), his first big hit, resonates with what has become some of his favorite themes: the harassment of an innocent man, the malicious power of the state, and the haunting allure of blond victims. And he made his first cameo appearance, basking in his own sneaky personality. His meteoric success in London inevitably led him to the late 1930s in Hollywood, where he ultimately made his most memorable films. Although he frequently worked with famous writers including John Steinbeck, Thornton Wilder, Raymond Chandler, Ben Hecht, Clifford Odets and Dorothy Parker, he treated them and most of his collaborators like employees and accumulated most of the creative credit. He looked at actors with an equal measure of disdain, although he has enriched the careers of such luminaries as Cary Grant, James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Ingrid Bergman. The best movie actor is the man who can’t do anything extremely well, he once said. The story continues under the ad Even his long-suffering wife, Alma Reville, who has often been an uncredited assistant director, screenwriter and co-producer, has often been pushed into the background. White isn’t shy about redistributing the credit where he thinks it is, especially when it comes to Reville, but he also admits that the Hitchcocks films reflected his distinctive sensibility and deserved the Hitchcockian adjective … an inarticulable mix of suspense, suspense, melodrama and humor. Things get especially complicated when White arrives at the chapter titled The Womanizer, which focuses not only on Hitchcocks’ cinematic portrayals of female characters, but on his obsessions with the actresses who played them. Hitchcock believed his audience to be predominantly female and sought to make his female characters complex and intriguing. Still, he inevitably leaned into male fantasies. Kelly, who starred in three of her best films during her brief acting career, was her ultimate embodiment of the narrow, distant and decent woman with hidden passions, the Ice Maiden hiding volcanic sexuality, as White says. When she left Hollywood to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco, Hitchcock sought to replace her with a parade of beautiful blondes, including Kim Novak, Eva Marie Saint, Vera Miles and Tippi Hedren. But the craze for the Hitchcocks has moved far beyond the movie set. Hedren would accuse him long after his death of sexual assault and emotional torture. Other women are said to be making similar accusations. Today, he would likely be branded a sadistic misogynist and exiled from his privileged film career, and possibly face criminal charges. But at the time, White points out, his behavior was completely facilitated and normalized by the culture in which he lived and worked. The story continues under the ad White considers Rear Window (1954), which starred Stewart and Kelly, as Hitchcocks’ flagship film, bringing together several strands of his talents: ingenious production design; perfect casting; a tense and sparkling script; exciting entertainment intertwined with dark and disturbing themes. Other critics prefer Vertigo (1958), Hitchcocks’ obsessive and nightmarish version of the Pygmalion story, also starring Stewart. Psycho, which came two years later, was something completely different: a low-budget black-and-white shock without the charm or power of those earlier works. Yet it stunned audiences and perhaps became his biggest hit, not so much a landmark as a lightning bolt, writes White, whose book captures Hitchcocks who hold fast to our aspirations and fears. 