How to wear sunny yellow | Fashion





Wyellow ear is like smiling, but with your clothes on. A pretty useful life hack right now, when masks make it hard to smile at the world in the normal way. There is something generous about wearing yellow, perhaps because it’s a color that is generally more cheerful than brooding. When I wear black, it is to feel good about my appearance. Yellow radiates joy outward instead. I won’t go woo-woo remote looking for anything (actually, I’m borderline allergy-friendly), but there is no denying that different colors bring different energy. When you walk into a room in a yellow dress, it is as if you have opened the windows to let in the sun and fresh air. In a red dress, it’s like walking over to the speaker and turning up the music. Colorful clothes are like a highlighter, but you sweep them off your day rather than your planner. Pick the one your day needs to make it stand out. It’s a universe thing, not a fashion thing. A change of season has a powerful psychological impact on all of us, not only because the weather is different, but also because the colors are different. The same parks and fields that were an ink stain of gray-green-brown in January and February are now dotted with light garlands of pastel flowers. There is color all around, which makes the bright colors easier to wear. It’s also easier to go out with neutral tones in spring and summer for practicality. When it freezes and leaves the house, you need not only a dress, but a sweater, hat, scarf, gloves, coat, tights and boots, then something else than a palette of neutral colors ends up looking messy. Now that spring is here, coordination is less of a juggling act. Wearing color doesn’t have to mean matching head-to-toe clothing and accessories (in fact, I suggest this is best avoided, unless the queen opening a recreation center is a vibe you’re aiming for) just that with a delicious pastel dress, you might want to consider, for example, a pale shoe rather than a black shoe. You can do it, because its spring. Which is always a reason to smile. Jess wears a sweater, 195, fundjumpers.com. Dress, 185, essential-antwerp.com. Shoes, hers. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Hair and makeup: Sophie Higginson uses Oribe and Tom Ford Beauty

