Men Who Wear This Are More Likely To Cheat, New Study Finds





According to the authorities responsible for relations Cosmo, signs that your boyfriend or husband might stray are numerous and include “long periods of radio silence”, frequent accusations of cheating directed at you, and small changes in behavior that include refusing to charge their phones there. where you can see them and inordinate time spent in the bathroom. But according to a new study from the University of Michigan and published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, there is yet another sign that your SO is not necessarily trustworthy, and may in fact be more “promiscuous”: They choose to wear flashy shirts adorned with large luxury logos. Meanwhile, men who wear shirts with smaller logos are seen as more trustworthy. Read on to learn more about this study and what it means for your relationship. And for more new research that might impact your own relationship, don’t miss why some women who do this thing are more likely to have worse sex, according to a brand new study. The study sought to determine whether men who wear flashy clothes were more attractive to the opposite sex, based on the age-old theory that women can be more attracted to wealthy men and that “blingy” clothes are more attractive to the opposite sex. an ostentatious display of wealth. Also, “because it signals that a man has economic power and the ability to invest in reproduction or the future of their offspring,” according to The Science Times. The study, led by Daniel kruger, Ph.D, an evolutionary psychologist at the University of Michigan, focused on the Ralph Lauren brand and two types of its polo shirts with a small logo of the polo player straddling a horse on the left chest, and one in which there was a larger, more ostentatious version of the logo (as above). The research team asked the men what type they would choose to wear to certain social gatherings, like a family function or a party that a potential romantic partner would also be present at. While men prefer the smaller logo shirts for situations like job interviews or formal occasions like meeting their SO’s parents for the first time, the same can’t be said for larger logos. . “Men said they would also be more likely to wear shirts with large logos when they find themselves competing for social dominance, such as for a leadership role or when attracting a partner,” says The Science. Times. “The results suggest that men with large logos were more invested in attracting mating than becoming parents. Likewise, they are also more interested in short-term relationships than long-term relationships.” “Men with shirts with larger luxury brand logos scored higher in mating effort, less parent investment, more interest in brief sex matters, less interest for long-term committed relationships, more attractiveness to women for brief sex, less attractive to women for long-term committed relationships, and higher in the unpredictability of the development environment compared men with shirts with a smaller logo, ”the study concluded. For what it’s worth, the women who took part in the study would hardly find the results as a surprise. “Women’s expectations of men’s behavior largely matched those of men,” according to the The daily mail. “Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of a future paternal investment, the displays of luxury goods can sometimes represent an investment in the attraction of companions, which comes at the expense of future investments in the offspring,” he said. declared Kruger The daily mail. And for less ostentatious ways of trying to make yourself more attractive to the opposite sex, see why men who eat this food are more attractive, according to science.

