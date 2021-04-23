How Dara Allen breaks the fashion mold

At age 5, Dara Allen started learning to write in cursive because she had seen the fluid script while watching Disney.s

1950 classic, Cinderella. She started out by trying to copy the fluid letters she saw on her favorite VHS tape. His mother spotted him and quickly taught him the script. His kindergarten teachers eventually asked the young child to stop until his peers learned the skill as well, which wouldn’t happen for another four years.

Growing up in San Diego with a stay-at-home mom and a dad who was in the Navy, Allen turned his creative eye to his own clothes. When her mom said she wasn’t allowed to cut her clothes, Allen instead decided to layer them up, pinning or cutting pieces to create new shapes and silhouettes. At school, she and a friend held photoshoots that they would post on image-sharing sites like Flickr, Chictopia, and Lookbook.nu, culminating in a senior year photography class project that saw Allen don a black dress and veil for a rally of encouragement. where everyone was supposed to wear the school colors. It was a commentary on the death of the individual.

They all looked at me like I was crazy, says Allen, 28.

But those experiences turned out to be intensive training for her current existence as a model and stylist. It all really influenced the way I work today, she says.

Ashley Graham on the cover of WSJ’s Spring Women’s Style issue. Magazine, designed by Allen and photographed by Ethan James Green.

Success as a model and stylist is not common in the fashion industry, especially for those who are just starting out in their careers. (Some well-known stylists, such as Grace Coddington and Tonne Goodman, were originally models, and even Kate Moss has worked on the other side of the camera in recent years.) Allen made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week with Marc Jacobs in February 2017 as an unsigned talent. She has since appeared in commercials for brands such as Miu Miu, Helmut Lang, Salvatore Ferragamo and MAC Viva Glam, and has also appeared on the cover of publications including username. Brands like Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung, Dion Lee, Coach and many more are now on his trail. His style appeared in the pages of Interview magazine, as well as on the cover of WSJ. Magazine and in advertising Mark Cross and Zara.

Allen at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 show.

I always seek to work with people who have a sense of self and who offer optimism in their work, especially in the times we live in now, says designer Prabal Gurung. After being connected to Allen for the first time via photographer Yuki James, Gurung chose Allen in various projects, including lookbooks and runways for his eponymous brand. Dara is someone who takes a seat at the decision table.

Allen at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2019 show.

When Allen moved to New York City in 2016, she found herself reuniting with all the friends she’d hooked up with online on creative sites like Tumblr. These included photographer Ethan James Green as well as actress Hari Nef and stylist Ian Bradley, who gave her an assistant job.

Allen on Jason Wu’s show in the fall of 2021.

Very early on, Green showed him Darkness and light, an American Masters documentary on Richard Avedon and his process, which also features such figures as Polly Allen Mellen, Lauren Hutton and Gianni Versace. Seeing that, it was like, These are my people, I get that, Allen explains. It was seeing their approach to take it very seriously and care about what they are doing. And have something to say in this category, because for me it really is a language. This is where it all started for me.

Several months after helping Bradley, Allen found herself as the subject, in a cover shoot for Candy magazine of influential photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh MatadinNef was the guest editor of the issues.

Dara is just a born model, says Nef, who first met Allen at the 2015 Miley Cyruss Independence Day BBQ in Los Angeles and then reconnected with her in New York City. She’s tall, she’s skinny, and she can cast a shape like no one else. I knew from the second I picked Dara that I wanted her to be a cover of Inez and Vinoodh because I wanted her to have the biggest high fashion photography name I could give her. In the image, Allen appears with her own hair and makeup, wearing a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look.

Shortly after, the casting directors of Team Jacobss messaged Allen on Instagram and she found herself in a room in front of fashion editor and stylist Katie Grand as well as the designer, who ultimately had her. chosen for her February 2017 show. Allen went unsigned for a year, waiting for the right agency that would allow her to be just a model and not focus on her identity as a trans woman in the course of her job.

If you look at history, there have been patterns [who] have been openly trans or not openly trans and that’s just part of the fashion, I don’t overlook it, she says. This includes models like April Ashley, who was not publicly known to be trans when she appeared on a 1960 David Bailey shoot in Britain. Vogue, and Teri Toye, a trans woman who appeared in Chanel fashion shows and was photographed by Steven Meisel in the ’80s. But when I was just starting out, Allen says, it was very expected that if you were not in the mold, you had to somehow justify your place by becoming a spokesperson for activism. And while Allen appreciates the importance of this job, she wanted to join an agency that would allow her to simply model.

Photographer Ethan James Green with Allen at the WSJ after-party. Magazine Innovation Award 2018.

Allen also insisted that she continue her styling work, which Nef defended. Eventually, she found Second Name, an agency that describes itself as a collection of multidisciplinary artists working in a range of creative fields.

I think for me a good fashion image, whether as a model or a stylist, is that she has to activate you. It makes you go out and buy that dress, or it makes you [gesture a different way], she explains. Allen draws on his mental catalog of fashion images compiled over the years to inform his work, such as the 70s and 80s Arthur Elgort and Avedon images of Christy Turlington Burns, Janice Dickinson and Hutton. You stand in a different way at the cafe because Christy Turlington stood that way in a picture with Steven Meisel, says Allen, who in this seaside shoot for WSJ., has styled her hair in a mix of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel and young brands like Peter Do and Gogo Graham.

Said Allen, having a fashion photo on all these points, something that can make you have an instinct Oh, I wanna be her, or Oh, I know her just by seeing her, that’s what makes [it] successful for me.