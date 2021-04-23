Best Oscars All-Time Dress Winner Revealed – Find Out Who Won!





















Last modified on April 23, 2021 at 12:39 p.m. CEST

Megan bull Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson, and Keira Knightley were all up for the best Oscar gown of all time. Find out who won …

UK market OnBuy.com revealed which celebrity Oscars The dress was voted the best ever in an online poll – and you might be surprised by the results. Filled with the most iconic red carpet looks, among the top 10 women, some of Hollywood’s most famous ladies including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Taking the first place, Angelina Jolie The 2004 satin dress, designed by fashion favorite Marc Bouwer, was officially voted the best Oscar gown of all time – and we couldn’t agree more! RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Oscars Angelina wore her silky Marc Bouwer dress to the Oscars in 2004 Returning to the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, the brunette beauty channeled Marilyn Monroe as she attended the event in this understated yet sultry halter dress. Complete with a draped front and a back tie, Angelina looked like the Greek goddess we know her as she stole the show on the red carpet. Further emphasizing the plunging neckline of her Marc Bouwer dress, the actress elevated the look with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her brown hair was swept back in a half-up-half-down style, while her signature lips were painted in a pale pink lipstick and her eyes were lightly dusted with a glittering golden eyeshadow – gorgeous. Taking the crown with 16% of voters in favor, it’s no surprise this spectacular dress tops the list. READ: 2021 Oscar nominees revealed with Mank and up-and-coming young lady sweeping the board Kate Hudson donned a Versace Atelier dress in 2003 In second place with 14% of the vote, was Kate hudson Versace Atelier dress from the 2003 Oscars. Absolutely stunning, this champagne-colored lace dress – completely open back and fitted with a train – complimented the How to lose a guy in 10 days the actress perfectly. Asked about the dress, designer Donatella Versace said, “I love Kate. She’s a real Versace girl. She knows what looks good on her. Every piece of lace embroidery had to be hand-sewn onto this Atelier Versace dress. , the dress belonged only to her. “ MORE: 24 Killer Looks From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Keira Knightley stunned in head-to-toe haute couture at 2015 Oscars Third with 12 percent, Keira Knightley’s The 2015 Oscars Valentino Ball Gown certainly made a big impression. Seeming to be walking on clouds, the then-pregnant actress attended the haute couture event from head to toe. Wearing the heavily applied dress that was embroidered with romantic florals and French phrases, Keira’s brown locks were styled in soft, loose curls. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a fresh complexion, modeling taupe eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







