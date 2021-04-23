Berluti separates from Kris Van Assche





Berluti, the LVMH brand known for its high-end shoes, bids farewell to artistic director Kris Van Assche. The infamous three-year contract reshuffle was perhaps not entirely unexpected after the Maisons’ fashion codes (and its logo) were totally disrupted and failed to achieve the growth expected by LVMH. Belgian designer Van Assche announced his departure via Instagram, saying the past three years have been extremely intense and reshaping the brand’s DNA is a challenge, made worse by a pandemic and restrictions. Berluti CEO Alexandre Arnault said in a statement: In order to maintain our commitment to both know-how and innovation, we have decided to let Berluti run its own pace and give free rein to its presentation schedule. I would like to personally thank Kris, who throughout her career within the LVMH group has shown remarkable talent in the world of men’s fashion. He brought his own vision to Berluti, notably by integrating new codes into his signatures. Van Assches’ final collection is Fall Winter 2021, shown earlier this month. The brand has confirmed it will complete some projects in the coming weeks, but no further appointments or re-shuffles with LVMH have been announced. The designer took over from Haider Ackermann in 2018 to lead the ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods collections of luxury brands, which debuted at Paris Mens Fashion Week in 2019. Before Berluti, Van Assche spent 11 years at Dior homme. What did not go well While Van Assche might expect to focus on building Berluti into a more commercial brand for a wider, younger audience, he introduced streetwear styles like sneakers and slides, they may have been more. data-driven additions as true category items sought after by Berlutis’ high net worth clientele. A cotton and polyester logo t-shirt selling for just under $ 500 sums it up: marketed to Gen Z, it’s unlikely to generate the same appeal for a loyal customer who buys the handmade boots. of the brand in its signature Venetian leather. A similar fate occurred at Brioni, where Creative Director Justin OShea was fired just six months after starting his tenure in 2016. Pivot the design of the houses (including the logo redesign) for the making it cooler was seen by many as not being aligned with the brand. Like Brioni, Berluti is a century-old brand with a rich heritage and history. Marketing as young, cool, and directional may have lost more customers than new ones. A creative successor has yet to be announced.

