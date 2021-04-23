Dior June fashion show in Athens

French fashion house Dior will present its Croisire 2022 collection in Athens on June 17th.
“The Maison has chosen Athens, an exceptional destination, cradle of Western civilization and European arts, for the“ Cruise 2022 ”collection,” a Dior press release announced on Friday.
The show will present the creations of Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The big French fashion houses usually organize such cruise parades, often abroad, outside of the four annual fashion weeks, according to Agence France-Presse.
The previous Dior collection was presented in the central square of Lecce, Italy, on July 22, 2020. Since then, Dior’s shows have been virtual.
In the salon of Lecce there were now guests or the general public. Dior’s announcement does not say whether this will be the case in Athens but adds that the show will take place in the Greek capital in full compliance with the health measures in force.
The choice of Athens aims to promote the creativity of local artists and artisans, ”hard hit by the health crisis, said Dior.
The fashion house also wants to commemorate an iconic clothing photo shoot of its founder, Christian Dior, at the Acropolis 70 years ago.