How Leslie Odom Jr. ruled the red carpets this season

This awards season, with its mix of in-person and virtual ceremonies, was confusing to dress up. After all, the appearance has to translate into a small zoom box in some cases. But one actor who has managed to shine through it all is Leslie Odom Jr., a red carpet star and newcomer to the best dressed lists. Work with stylist Avo Yermagyan, the star who was nominated this season for her role in Regina Kings One night in Miami brought vibrant style to the mix and stood out for its flavor of color, modern silhouettes and fresh off the catwalk pieces.

Yermagyan started working with Odom Jr. at the 2018 Tony Awards, when he dressed him in a classic black striped suit. A standard choice for a prominent man, but far from, say, the ombr Berluti suit he wore for this year’s SAG awards. My challenge has been to adapt his overall look not only to what he’s currently promoting, as an actor or musician, but also dressing him with the full career trajectory in mind, Yermagyan says. What I admire most about Leslies’ approach to fashion is that he’s a risk taker. He is curious, trusts my vision and is fully committed.

This year was the first time Odom Jr. or Yermagyan took part in the full awards marathon, so it turned out to be a learning process for both of them. We wanted to make a statement with every look, says Yermagyan. Showing that this is just the beginning for him and giving the world a taste of the multi-faceted artist he is. In other words, no neutral suits. Yermagyans’ personal favorite was the two Versace Suits both in bright colors in which he styled Odom Jr. at the BAFTAs. I wanted to play with prints, patterns and colors and mix them up, says Yermagyan. The Versace looks caught my eye on the catwalk because they did not meet the standard of tone-on-tone dressing, which has become the new benchmark for men’s style.

To Versace at the BAFTAs. Photo: courtesy of Versace

the Celine ruffled top and the costume at the Critics Choice Awards, and the aforementioned Berluti multi-color costume for the SAG Awards, were another highlight. The Berluti look was very special because it was a look that had never been seen before, Yermagyan says. Fortunately, Kris Van Assche allowed me to design the look five days before he even stepped off the virtual catwalk for Berlutis’ fall / winter 2021 collection.

Thinking of those daring red carpet (or Zoom) looks together, Yermagyans’ biggest challenge was making sure the statement finishes were always polished and polished. We kept the classic cuts and made sure the stitching was flawless for the actor in him, but added unexpected shock value and hints of color for the musician in him, Yermagyan says. He also wanted to properly capture the feel and message of his film through their fashion choices. The men he portrayed have an irreverence towards them and against the system, says Yermagyan of Odom Jr.’s work The Men in the Movie One night in Miami were change makers in their day, so based on them, I didn’t want to play it safe with looks. Our only rule was to break with convention.

If there’s one fad to take away from working with the actor this year, Yermagyan hopes it will inspire other men, whether they’re big Hollywood stars or not, to experiment with their looks more. We see more and more men taking risks not only in Hollywood, but on the streets as well, he says. Men adopt bolder looks and have more fun when it comes to dressing. It’s so refreshing to see guys breaking away from the traditional gray, blue and black as the default colors for dressing up and there’s a trickle-down effect to that as young men don’t try to dress up anymore. integrate, but make all the fashion choices. with the intention of standing out. This philosophy has made Odom Jr. the best-dressed and best-dressed escape star of this awards season. Now let’s see what the Oscars are going to be this weekend.

