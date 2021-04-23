Fashion
Empire dress DBMoon
After a year of donning leggings and loungewear, the idea of putting on a dress can seem a little daunting.
It has to be cute, laid back, and comfy enough that you won’t regret it the second you leave the house. And, because spring is known for its drastic climatic changes, it has to resist the rain, the wind. and sunshine.
If you are looking for the perfect spring dress look no further than this DB MOON – Short-sleeved empire waist dress. This cute everyday dress has a 4.2-star rating, over 13,000 five-star reviews, and is available in sizes XS-3X in a crew-neck or V-neck style.
Empire waist makes this very flattering dress its elastic band hugs the narrowest part of you for an hourglass appearance and the full skirt conceals the tummy for the perfect fit. Its short sleeves are on the longer side, which gives a little more coverage to the upper arm, and the hemline falls just below the knee.
A rayon-spandex material means it’s lightweight, soft, and stretchy, so it’s perfect for warmer weather.
Although very similar, the v-neck version of this dress has more of a fit and flare silhouette with a wrap top and skater skirt, which is very flattering for the chest and waist.
One reviewer nicknamed him their simple dress; “The colors are gorgeous. The elastic waistband is just enough to keep the waist from stretching loosely … I ordered a size 2x and it’s a perfect fit AND flattering !!! is loose enough for me to be comfortable, but tight enough that the girls fit nicely …. well I was worried about the length and it comes just below my knees so that too is perfect . “
We haven’t even mentioned the best part of these dresses have pockets! Perfect for storing your phone, mask, lip balm or just swirling your hands!
Another reviewer says the pockets were a big plus; “Love it … super cute and looks like a good quality dress. I would suggest putting on panties under the light fabric colors, but dark blue doesn’t need it. The fabric itself is very stretchy. and comfortable … As an added bonus the pockets are discreet, and if you need to use them, they’re deep. “
You will find both dresses in 25 unique colors and patterns ranging from classic black to alluring white, with stops throughout the color spectrum, not to mention floral, camouflage, leopard and polka dot patterns. We love these dresses because they can easily be spiced up or toned down for any occasion. Pair one with sneakers and a cropped denim jacket for a casual daytime look that you can rock at brunch. Want something higher for a dinner party or a backyard party? Pair it with heeled or platform sandals and a trendy necklace.
the DB MOON – Short-sleeved empire waist dress normally sells for between $ 30 and $ 38 depending on style, size and color combination, but there is a few on sale for just $ 20 at present.
Such a versatile dress doesn’t show up often, especially at such a great price! Add it to your Amazon cart before you find yourself with nothing to wear at your next social event.
