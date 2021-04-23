Oscars Style: “Judas and the Dark Messiah” Writers Explore “A More Creative Side” of Formal Wear

As Original Screenplay Top Nominees Keith and Kenny Lucas prepare for their first Oscar outing, they recruit Hollywood Reporter Menswear Editor Andrew Weitz.



It was one of those cold, gray April days in New York that still looks like winter, but Keith and Kenny Lucas, Oscar nominees this year as part of the Judas and the Black Messiah the original screenwriting team, clearly stood out, dressed in bold and bright evening outfits for Hollywood journalistThe question of the Oscars.

They looked immaculate when photographer Flo Ngala put them to the test in the shade of Williamsburg Bridge, near the South Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, the neighborhood they call home, with Kenny dressed in ‘a Zegna dinner jacket in off-white and black silk and wool jacquard. pants and Keith in a light blue Burberry wool tuxedo jacket with contrasting ivory pants.

“We really like to dress up and it’s fun to see us in a different light,” Kenny said a few hours later. “And when you look good, you feel good.” Keith steps in to second the thought, “I love walking around Brooklyn, and it’s even better walking around Brooklyn when you look dope.”

The dapper yarns topped with their iconic baseball caps in a personalized version of Zegna gathered under the watchful eye of THRMenswear editor Andrew Weitz, a seasoned Hollywood wardrobe executive with his eponymous consulting firm, The Weitz effect.

And with the thought of “How often do you go to the Oscars?” Above all, the Lucas Brothers, 35, were more than a game to see what Weitz, who had put together two sets of Oscar night looks, had come up with.

Their typical wardrobe, including on stage as a comedy duo, tends towards what Keith calls “the hoodie, hat and jeans”, with a casual suit thrown over the mix and accented with their. Ever-present fancy baseball caps, bought from local stores, and their matching all-black Lindberg sunglasses.

“We just felt like we were ready to experiment and try different things,” says Keith. “It was an opportunity for us to show a more creative side in the way we dress. And Andrew was a master at choosing the right thing to make us feel comfortable.

For Weitz, the Oscars are about walking a fine line between making a fashionable impression and not overdoing it. “When you’re first nominated you want to make sure you’re there but in the right way,” he says. Another consideration: Oscar night comes much later in the calendar than usual (due to the pandemic), and well into the spring. “You want to play out of season because it’s late April, but you don’t want to be like, ‘I can wear hot pink and lime and all those crazy, fun spring colors,” “Weitz says. . “But wearing a cream jacquard tuxedo or ivory pants, like we’ve done here, isn’t out of place. Or the blue Burberry, it just makes sense. I don’t think I would have done that in February. . “

Natives of Neward, New Jersey, Kenny and Keith dropped out of NYU and Duke Law School, respectively, just before graduation to become comedy duo The Lucas Brothers. They have deliberately emphasized their pairing over the years by dressing alike.

Frequent guests on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon, the duo created the animated series Fox Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and starred in the 2014 feature film 22 Jump Street. In 2017, they premiered their first TV comedy special, Lucas Brothers: on drugs, on Netflix. In recent months, they have announced a pair of upcoming writing projects, a Revenge of the Nerds reboot with Seth MacFarlane and a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama with Judd Apatow.

For the brothers’ first set of Oscar looks, Weitz opted for contrasting combinations. To go with Kenny’s cream Zegna jacket, Weitz chose a classic bow tie and tuxedo shirt, but added a chic sequined party slipper. For Keith, he opted for a formal ivory shirt with the punctuation of black diamond studs and David Yurman cufflinks; the shirt was worn seamless with a silk scarf that was just a shade darker tucked underneath.

“I just thought it was a good idea because, thinking about the pandemic and how it was all laid back last year, maybe you don’t always have to be too stuffy. Says Weitz. “Still, overall the look was very subtle, and the fact that everything was tone in tone made it look more formal. I wouldn’t have liked the look if it had been in a contrasting color.”

For a second round of options, Weitz went by default for a timeless black tuxedo for guys, but each choice was a couture take on the classic.

Kenny tried on a lavish Dior Men version that, like his cream jacket in the first round, was cut with a jacket style some fashion pros call a chest and a half. It follows the silhouette of a traditional double-breasted jacket but only has a single button to close it, placed a little off-center. (Designers Kim Jones at Dior and Alessandro Sartori at Zegna, among others, are both staunch supporters of the trend, which has appeared more frequently on the red carpet in recent seasons.) “It’s so modern and chic, and it ‘is a different take that I like, “says Weitz.” And it works really well for most men. “To emphasize the” super clean “lines of the tuxedo, Weitz opted for a straight black silk tie, a white formal shirt and simple laces.

Keith’s black tuxedo has a slim silhouette and narrow silk lapel in Berluti’s signature Scritto pattern, a pale motif based on the art of calligraphy. A matching bow tie, a crisp formal shirt with hidden buttons and patented tassel loafers were all it took to complete the ensemble.

Oscar night marks the culmination of a long journey for the Lucas Brothers, who first learned about Black Panther history Fred Hampton when they were in college in 2004. “We didn’t want to. not that it continues to be relegated to the sidelines of So we felt an immense obligation to tell Fred’s story when we first entered the industry, ”says Kenny. “So this situation now, with six Oscar nominations, just blows my mind,” he adds. “I am so honored to have been able to be part of a film that honors the legacy of a man who was taken from us too early but whose impact is still reverberating today.”

Thinking about what they’ll pick for the Oscars, Kenny and Keith say that as much as they appreciate suave black tuxedos, they lean towards the more eye-catching contrasting tuxedo jumpsuits.

“I felt like the first look was more my style,” says Kenny. “I just fell in love with the jacket and the pants and the shoes were just to the next level. It was so distinctive.” Keith adds that the first look was his favorite too. “That blue jacket just blew up,” he says. “I never thought I would wear Carolina Blue because I went to Duke’s, and I hate Carolina Blue. But it felt good. It felt good.”

Tuxedo Tips

TUX TIP NO. 1 How to wear a blue dinner jacket “It can either make you look like you’re going to a prom or it can look really classy, ​​says consultant Andrew Weitz. But paired with the cream pants it looks classy.”

TUX TIP NO. 2 How to wear an off-white tuxedo “A white tuxedo is a classic,” Weitz says. “But choosing an off-white or ivory jacquard is more elevated and luxurious.”

TUX TIP NO. 3 How to customize tuxedo pants “A slightly tapered leg without breaking will give a crisp, elongated look,” advises Weitz. “And wearing a no-show sock gives the look some personality.”

TUX TIP NO. 4 How to Add a Pocket Square “Add some extra pop by showing off the border of a silk pocket square with dots or a pattern,” Weitz says, “instead of the traditional ottoman that looks old-fashioned.”

