Pro14 Rainbow Cup: the Off-Color tournament begins discreetly

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Health reasons ‘must come first’

A ‘mishmash’ is what the new Pro14 Rainbow Cup has been described by former Wales captain Sam Warburton. Few would disagree as the new tournament kicks off on Friday.

They were always going to be ambitious plans, creating a new tournament for 16 teams in six territories in the midst of a pandemic.

Ultimately, the Rainbow Cup failed this week to emerge in the way the bosses at Pro14 would have hoped, as they are kicking off a new tournament that will take place in mid-June.

Instead of a single competition, we have two separate tournaments taking place in South Africa and Europe because travel was not possible due to Covid-19.

The “Nordic” tournament will be called the Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup and feature 12 teams from Wales, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland. It’s a Rainbow Cup without South African teams, which was not the plan.

Due to Covid travel restrictions, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions will participate in the “southern” tournament, which will be called Rainbow Cup SA.

The European tournament starts this weekend, consisting mainly of derby matches within nations, while the South African teams will not be involved in the coming days.

It was supposed to be the Stormers and Sharks to start the proceedings, but instead Ulster against Connacht in Belfast and Edinburgh against Zebre in the Scottish capital will mark the start of the new competition on Friday night.

Welsh and Irish derbies will follow this weekend.

It is believed that the roughly $ 6 million participation money donated to the tournament by South African franchises should still be available and distributed to the 12 participating parties in the Northern Hemisphere.

While this relatively small pot of gold would prove to be a financial advantage in testing time, the element of competition over the next two months has undeniably been diluted compared to English and French competitions.

How did we get there?

the decision was taken in December 2020 to shorten the regular season Pro14 to create the new Rainbow Cup.

The competition was to feature the dozen Pro14 clubs in addition to the four new former South African Super Rugby teams, which will definitely enter the competition from the 2021-22 season.

The regular Pro14 tournament had started with 12 teams with Cheetahs and Southern Kings, the original South African teams in the competition since 2017, is no longer involved.

European teams took part in the tournament, meeting once until January 2021 before a decision was made on the final format.

This saw the tournament cut short, play-offs eliminated and places in both conferences decided after 16 matches rather than 22 possible if they had faced each other twice.

Eternal winners, Leinster beat Munster in the final in March to be crowned champions and the way was cleared for the Rainbow Cup.

This was seen as a way to generate income before the new South African teams join the league next season and provide Springbok players with competitive action ahead of the British and Irish Lions arrive.

The inter-hemisphere tournament was scheduled to continue until a final on June 19.

The Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions were to stay in a bubble during the second half of the tournament and fly to Europe for rounds four to six.

That idea was finally scuttled this week after Pro14 bosses admitted no formal approvals were in place to allow South African teams to enter the UK and Republic of Ireland over concerns. regarding Covid-19.

Thus, two tournaments, teams, local derbies, possible byes and rest weekends will follow before possible finals in mid-June. The uncertainty over the second half of the matchlist remains.

Regional reaction

The Welsh regions are doing their best to try to make the most of the situation by starting the competition with three more derbies.

“These are games that have been on the calendar and we are just happy to be playing rugby,” Cardiff Blues rugby manager Dai Young said.

“It’s disappointing that they (the South African sides) aren’t involved, but it’s a tough world right now and things are changing quickly.

“We know where we are for the first three games and we can focus on them. For the first two games we will definitely go mix and match.”

“We’ve had a lot of players who haven’t played a lot of rugby and I want to see our whole team in action before we start next season.”

Dragons rugby manager Dean Ryan disagreed with Warburton’s assessment.

“Sam deserves his opinion,” Ryan said. “It was a stepping stone to a tournament which is pretty clear next season, the introduction of South African teams.

“Every tournament had to make changes. Look at the European competition, it’s not something that anyone would have liked.

“Let’s look at next year: bringing in the South Africans for us will be a big challenge and change the tournament.

“There is a bit of disappointment in missing the opportunity to play against some of the teams in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We will select accordingly, which is always very important around our senior players to keep some momentum.

“We saw the opportunity to give probably seven or eight of our kids some really good competitive rugby over the next few weeks.”

Ryan believes there will be incentives with the Wales and British and Irish Lions caps on the horizon.

“There will be no lack of intensity in three derby matches,” he added.

“The opportunities for Lions and the reshaped Wales tour are attractive enough, certainly in the first three or four games, to get names on the sheet from Wayne (Wales coach Pivac).

“The next three weeks will be busy and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Tests for laws

The Rainbow Cups will conduct trials for three laws that have already been used in New Zealand Super Rugby Aotearoa and the Australian version of the competition.

Most controversial is the possibility for teams to replace expelled players. After being reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes, the player with the red card can be replaced by a teammate to bring back the full squad.

“I don’t know what to make of that,” Young said.

“Six months ago I probably would have been against it, but there are so many borderline decisions now with the high tackles and a lot more people sent off as we try to finish the game.

“I’m probably more comfortable with it now. It’s a trial run and we’ll get a better view after we’re on it.”

Another intriguing suggestion is the “captain’s challenge”. Captains will be entitled to one challenge per game to review try scores and foul play until the 75th minute. During the last five minutes, a captain can challenge any decision, provided he has not made a previous challenge.

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric reflects on new rule added for Rainbow Cup

“The conversation about the captain’s challenge is going to be interesting,” said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

“The only thing about the challenge is that this is not a place for officials not to make decisions. They will continue to make their calls and have their TMO (televised match official).

“We always have a lot of faith in the officials to do their job and if we have to lift something on the pitch, or if the boys want to reconsider it, we have a plan in place for how we are handling it.”

The last experience is that when attackers are held over the try line, the defending team will give up their goal line.

The rule will also apply for in-goal in goal and when defenders release the ball after attacking kicks. Under existing laws, attacking teams are awarded a scrum five meters from the opposition try line when held.

So something new may emerge from the Rainbow Cup over the next few months.

But if you are looking for risky and competitive rugby, this might not be the tournament for you.