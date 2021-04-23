How Yayoi Kusama merges the worlds of fashion and art





Yayoi Kusama has always pushed the boundaries of surrealism and reality. Known for her vibrant embrace of pop art, the Japanese artist and writer has become a living legend in the intersecting worlds of fashion, art and culture. Along with New York’s booming art scene in the 1960s, Kusama has established itself as a central owner of style and creation. The artist’s recently opened exhibition at Brooklyn Botanic Garden– titled “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” – merges the designer’s love for nature with her commitment to patterns and exaggeration. The exhibition presents imposing instillations with Kusama’s signature color palette and vibrant patterns. In the picturesque landscape of the botanical garden, the exhibition reveals Kusama’s fascination with nature. The motifs also feature several of Kusama’s works, including, Daffodil Garden (1996) and Ascent of peas on trees (2002). Delayed due to the pandemic, the exhibition is sure to be a success. KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature Brooklyn Botanic Garden Kusama: Cosmic nature Twitter Not only renowned in artistic spheres, the designer has also immersed himself in the world of fashion through star-studded collaborations and businesses focused on social justice. To celebrate Kusama’s new emotional exhibition, CR looks back on the artist’s career in the world of fashion. Fashion brand Released in 1965, Kusama Fashion Company Ltd. focuses not only on his emotional artwork, but also on his participation in anti-war and patriarchal movements. With starry openings that revealed the buttocks, breasts or genitals of the wearer, Kusama’s designs were daring to say the least. Mainly sold on Sixth Avenue in New York City, Kusama’s textiles and clothing line often featured her now iconic polka dots, which spoke of her repetitive hallucinations and mental health issues. Kusama modeling his creations, 1968 Getty Images Kusama Fashion Company photo shoot, 1968 Instagram “Happenings”

Amidst the creation of her own fashion brand and other artistic ventures, the designer also actively protested against the Vietnam War – talking about multi-tasking. Kusama and other participants – friends, artists and activists – would stage nude or semi-nude public performances covered in painted polka dots. Strongly sexual and anti-establishment protests became a precursor of how Kusama would integrate the worlds of protest and subversion into his work. Kusama at a “Happenings” demonstration in New York, 1967 Getty Images Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton Arguably the artist’s most popular business, the 2012 collaboration with Louis Vuitton was one for books. Under the direction of then-creative director Marc Jacobs, the collection included a plethora of polka-dot bags, accessories and ready-to-wear that merged the irreverent spheres of Kusama and Vuitton. The two creatives had a unique bond – shown in the 2008 documentary Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton—which was evident in the collaboration, highlighting the mastery of referential art and marketing. Yayoi Kusama with Marc Jacobs, then creative director of Louis Vuitton Instagram Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton Getty Images Personal style Kusama’s carefully crafted image cemented her as a style icon forever. Usually in brightly colored wigs with matching lipstick, Kusama turned into a work of art. Kusama often reflects her exhibitions and installations through her polka dot dresses. Instagram Instagram KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature takes place from April 10 to October 31, 2021 at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

