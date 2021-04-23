



Clothing worn thousands of years ago has survived to the present day. These clothes were simply wrapped around the body. But the Tarkhan dress, named after the Egyptian city where it was found in 1913, is beautifully sewn. About five years ago, it was accurately dated using the latest radiocarbon dating technology. Researchers have determined that the linen dress with fine detail dates to between 3482 and 3103 BC, making it the oldest woven garment in the world. Textiles recovered from archaeological sites are typically no more than 2,000 years old, recently said Alice Stevenson, curator of the London Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archeology. mentionned. The Tarkhan dress, however, dates back over 5,000 years, and when new it may have been longer, researchers said. It was once part of a “big pile of dirty linen cloth” excavated by Sir Flinders Petrie in 1913 at the site he named Tarkhan after a nearby village 30 miles south of Cairo, archaeology.org said. In 1977, researchers at the Victoria and Albert Museum were about to clean up the large pile of dirty laundry when they discovered the finely crafted Tarkhan dress. Although there were creases at the elbows and armpits indicating that someone was once wearing the dress, the v-neck linen shirt with pleated sleeves and bodice was in excellent condition despite its age. The researchers preserved the fabric, sewn it onto Crepeline silk to stabilize it, and exposed it. Soon it was greeted as the oldest garment in Egypt and the oldest woven garment in the world in large part due to the age of the tomb in which it was discovered. However, since the tomb in which the garment was found was looted, researchers were unable to provide an exact age of the dress. In the 1980s, when the linen associated with the dress was analyzed using new accelerator mass spectrometry technology, it was thought to date to the end of the third millennium BCE. But that date was too wide, according to the researchers. Finally, in 2015, a sample – weighing just 2.24 mg – of the dress itself was analyzed by the University of Oxford Radiocarbon Unit. The results showed that the Tarkhan robe is between 3482 and 3102 BC and may even predate the 1st Egypts Dynasty (around 31112906 BC). We always suspected it was old, and even though it wasn’t near the 1st Dynasty, even a 5th Dynasty robe [ca. 2500 B.C.] is still quite old by archaeological standards for this type of object, Stevenson said at the time, adding that the new dating confirmed his appreciation for the garment. “There is nothing like it anywhere of this quality and date. It’s amazing to think that he survived about 5,000 years. Obviously, the smoothness of the garment is a testament to the fact that ancient African civilizations were just great.







