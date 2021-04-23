11 chic spring dresses for hot days and cool nights





Spring, in all its glory, can be a surprisingly delicate season to dress for. One minute you’re sweating in the sun, the next you wish you had brought a hat and scarf. We think when it comes to layering pieces, light dresses are incredibly underrated: you can go for something a little more covered and just add a light jacket, or layer a thinner piece with a chunky sweater, a fitted shirt or pants. Material is key: You can never go wrong with crisp cotton poplin, but don’t sleep on innovative recycled polyester and nylon for a surprisingly breathable and soft feel. And even your favorite cold-weather basic, the knit dress, can be perfect for hot days. Here are 11 of our favorite spring dresses, at all prices: Cos makes one of my favorite materials – a lightweight, crisp, super breathable recycled polyester that’s perfect for spring. I love this dress in particular because it looks great on its own or layered over pants. When it comes to dressing for hot weather, ease is always key for me. This dress from Vince is the perfect way to get ready for summer without any hassle. The versatility of a shirt dress is endless. It stays rotating in my closet all season long and pairs really well with a cropped sweater. The Perfect Transition Outfit: The thickness of the knit makes it perfect for being outdoors all day and night, not to mention the fit is extremely flattering. A t-shirt dress is the perfect introduction to warm weather. This Rokh dress is a fun option for cooler spring nights in the city. This nylon piece is perfect for spring. She looks great on her own or layered with a shirt underneath when there’s still a chill in the air. Channel Cher Horowitz in this mini Tweed from Gucci. One of my little secrets is to wear a coat like a dress. Buttoned to the top with a pretty little moccasin or open at the neck with a sandal, this Bode coat is perfection. I love a sporty shirt dress. This one is adorable paired with a trainer and a cute sock. This elegant cotton poplin dress from Lemaire is another timeless classic. It’s perfect for day or night and the fabric feels like butter on the skin.

