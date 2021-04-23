Hollywood stylists explain why men’s skinny suits are starting to loosen





9:30 am PDT 04/23/2021



through



Vincent Boucher





For over a decade now, the skinny suit has reigned supreme on the fashion catwalks. Whether you do it originally to designer Hedi Slimane in his early days at Dior or to Thom Browne with his iconic shrunken gray flannel suit, it has long been the holy grail. In Hollywood, skillful agents regularly take meetings with ultra-slim turnouts, and hot young male stars appeared to be competing over who could wear the tightest tuxedo. But, for some style designers, this tight grip on everything sartorial is losing its grip. Case in point, Dan Levy, who continued his ultra-fashionable award run for Schitt Creek donning a bespoke The Row costume for the SAG Awards. On his Instagram, the actor called the outfit a “cream dream” and her loose pose hinted at the look’s appeal. “It’s an ahhh feel, like a woman’s dress that has pockets,” says stylist Erica Cloud. It was also reminiscent of, depending on your point of reference, David Byrne in the ’80s, Armani in the’ 90s and Diane Keaton at all times (Cloud cited her as one of their inspirations for the look). On a related note, actor Justice Smith, who stars on HBO Max’s Generation, appeared recently Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a discreet aqua suit with an oversized draped jacket and loose pants from Parisian fashion house Ami. This particular style has been shown to be a flowing genre on the runway, but its stylist Warren Alfie Baker says it’s also a throwback to classic masculine styles of yore. “We always laugh because Justice likes ‘chic grandpa’ a bit,” adds Baker. Two recent sightings on the Versace red carpet are reminiscent of the sleazy, loosely fitted ’90s glory days of South Beach in Miami. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker attended the March Grammy Awards wearing an oversized shirt and jacket in the brand’s signature mixed-print with flowing green pants, while Algee Smith donned a suit of similar proportions in a hushed shade of pink for the Critics Choice Awards, accented with a gemstone encrusted starfish via stylist Enrique Melendez. Even a bastion of bespoke Italian luxury is relaxing. Brioni’s new capsule collection, BP Signature, created with house ambassador Brad Pitt, reveals softly relaxed proportions that invoke the actor’s perpetual state of freshness. This story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







