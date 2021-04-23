Fashion
Katie Couric looks timeless in a beautiful white dress with a special message
Matthew moore
Katie Couric looks timeless as she models the most beautiful white dress and the message comes with an important message
64-year-old Katie Couric wowed her fans with her eternal youth as she wore a beautiful white dress by designer Oliver Tolentino.
The beautiful dress sported a unique design with yellow, pink and red spots in the center, and Katie paired it beautifully with striking red heels.
The white dress was made from the most unusual material because it carried an important environmental message.
Avoiding the fast-paced fashion, the star revealed that the durable dress was made with fabric woven from the leaves of the Spanish red pineapple.
“To crown Earth Day, I decided to dress in my @theolivertolentino dress made from fabric woven from Spanish red pineapple leaves!”
The presenter then shared an important environmental message. “I learned in the new book from my friends @romcaz and @heatherreisman IMAGINE IT! A Handbook for a Happier Planet that the fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis and that this year I make it a point of honor to buy sustainably! “
The star looked timeless in the dress
Fans loved the incredible dress, with many saying the old one CBS Evening News the presenter looked “gorgeous” overall.
The discussions Amanda kloots was a huge fan, as she wrote: “Stop right now !!!! Katie doesn’t take this dress off! Never!”
A second fan added: “Perfection, Oscar ready”, while a third said: “You are the best – such a fun pic! Xx.”
A fourth fan gave some advice, sharing, “Yeah! Shopping in your existing closet is the greener option! Or swapping clothes with friends. Give away clothes for as long as possible!”
The star was work on your physique and seriously impressed fans when she revealed the results of his health kick.
The star worked on her physique
The reporter looked so different as she wore a tight yellow vest and leggings and strained her arm muscles to show her biceps.
“I’m not a tall mirror selfie girl but I woke up feeling pretty good about myself,” she writes.
“Eat better (I think I rediscovered my size!) Going to Pilates with @ashleypattenpilates – I had my second injection and had a sore arm, but now it’s ok and I hit again thanks to my friend genius and hairstylist Dana Fiore from @hairhousebronx.
“She started her own business and I’m so proud of her. And truly grateful for the wonderful people in my life including all of you.”
