The price of glittering glass





At the end of the 18th century, British aristocrats weren’t supposed to reveal anything about their inner feelings, about their inner lives, said Christopher Maxwell, curator of modern glass at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. mirrors perfectly reflecting the society of which they were part, free from the irregularities of personal emotions. No wonder fashionable men adopted formal wear encrusted with dazzling glass jewelry embroidery, turning into literal mirrors.

In Sparkling Company: Glass and the Costs of Social Life in Britain During the 1700s, an exhibition, opened May 22 at the Corning Museum, examines the etiquette and styles that new forms of glass inspired among l elite of the time. Smooth and reflective, the glass really resonated with the polished and polished ideas of modernity, said Mr Maxwell, who hosted the show. “

The show features a dessert table filled with glasses, bowls, footed dishes, and an impressive candy post.

“ The show features a dessert table filled with glasses, bowls, free-standing dishes and an impressive candy post, attesting to the avant-garde impact of leaded glass and the prodigious appetite of classics Britons. superior for sweet confectionery. To accentuate the effect, members of the museum glassmaking team created historically faithful glass versions of the colorful and eye-catching treats: bushes, creams, candies, ice cream that would have filled the sparkling dishes. Illustrating the fashionable use of glass, a men’s coat and waistcoat, made in France around 1780, sparkles with molten glass jewelry and embroidery. The British elite flocked to Paris whenever peacetime permitted, to stock up on French fashion and French luxury goods, Mr Maxwell said. This affinity was embodied by British Macaroni, a foppish male figure with continental predilections and a taste for shiny curls, chunky buttons and tall hairstyles. In addition to clothing, glass has also shaped elite environments. Improvements in flat glass manufacturing made it possible to install larger windows in private residences and shops, making them visible from the outside and turning them into stages for the performance of a polished demeanor. A man’s coat and waistcoat embroidered with molten glass stones, ca. 1780.

Photo:



Fashion Museum, Bath



Large, flat glass mirrors attached to the walls and recessed into wainscoting added a theatrical setting to social spaces, Mr Maxwelles said, especially at night when mirrored surfaces maximized the light from expensive wax candles and multiplied the views of participants on a rally. In such spaces, Mr. Maxwell noted, every movement you made was accentuated by the glittering glass you might have embroidered on your clothing or attached to the buckles of your shoes or the hilt of your sword. Lead glass tableware, a British innovation from the late 1600s, could also be faceted, to better shine in candlelight. Inspired in part by their visits to Paris, where they are said to have seen the great Hall of Mirrors at Versailles and other French aristocratic interiors, the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland commissioned architect Robert Adam to design a living room for their London residence. paneled with red leaves speckled with copper. glass. The show features a set of recently preserved panels from this hall, along with original drawings by Adam and an immersive virtual reality recreation of the space in its sparkling splendor. The reach of In Sparkling Company extends beyond aristocratic hairdressers and breathtaking salons, recognizing that slavery was the main economic basis of British prosperity in the 18th century. Britain dominated the transatlantic slave trade, Mr. Maxwell noted, supplying slaves to British colonies in the New World, including the hugely profitable sugar-producing islands of the Caribbean and to the Spanish colonies. Another economic cornerstone was trade with China. Unsurprisingly, tea was China’s main export to Britain, along with porcelain; Mr Maxwell added that opium was becoming an important part of British trade with China, albeit illegally. These themes are found in the exhibition, with objects testifying to the multitude of anonymous slaves transported across the world. A glittering personal accessory exhibit features Venetian glass beads used for trade in West Africa, where they signified a rarity and status far beyond macaroni glass paste shoe buckles. Two volumes of letters published in 1782 introduce the visitor to Ignatius Sancho, an African once enslaved in London and now a renowned commentator on British cultural life. A delicate glass painting, a Chinese art form popular with upper-class Britons, displayed alongside an opium pipe mouthpiece adorned with carved glass, highlighting the devastating dependence on British traders on China. Today, wrote an 18th century designer of taste, everything must shine and be brilliant. In the salons and salons of the British elite, everything happens. The same goes for In Sparkling Company, but not without careful consideration of the costs involved.

