The best Instagrams, Tweets and TikToks of the week

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Arcade Vintage, Fendi, Emilia Petrarca

More than ever, people are discovering fashion through their phones. In Screen time, fashion writer Emilia Petrarca shares all the screenshots, double taps and swipes she’s taken this week.

Some weeks revolve around a coherent theme. It wasn’t one of those weeks. Still, a lot has happened: Fendi has launched a line of dog accessories; Tom Ford gave an interview on office cocaine; I found an amazing Alaia belt. Read on for the roundup.

Fendi introduced a petline of accessories this week that includes a $ 2,690 logo carry bag, $ 290 dog collar and $ 420 dog leash. (But unfortunately, not the dog.)

Photo: Fendi

I recently saw a Prada pet collar while scrolling online and mistook it for a human choker. I was like, Ooh! And then I was like, Oh, no But then I was like, Maybe ?? Gucci did it! If only my neck was small enough.

Photo: Prada

A bunch of really hot people are vacationing in Miami this week and I live vicariously through them, especially Richie Shazam, who looks just plain sizzling with summery Versace prints and platform flip flops.

I’ve watched a number of famous fashion movies this year, but the one that’s still on my list is Mahogany, the 1975 drama / romance starring Diana Ross. Maybe I’m technologically incompetent, but I can’t seem to find a good streaming link. (I want to see it in all its glory, preferably not on YouTube.) After a Twitter thread with some of the outfits from the movie appeared on my feed this week, I’m just considering purchasing the DVD. And a DVD player. Worth it? Help me please.

Ahead of the Ryan Murphys Netflix miniseries release on Halston this spring, Vogues Hamish Bowles sat down for a interview with the director and Tom Ford, who cites Halston as one of his main inspirations. Of course, Ford was instrumental in a number of the lines cited, including the fact that there was always cocaine on the desk when he worked at Gucci. My favorite treat, however, was when he said, very seriously: Remember: this country was founded by Puritans, and Americans have always been afraid of style. Unbelievable. And that comes from the president of the CFDA, folks!

I missed this Pierre Cardin film when it was released last fall, but it reminded me of watching the documentary Margiela. (As a child, Margiela made Barbie clothes inspired by Cardins designs.) I can’t say it’s a awesome look it’s a bit disjointed and congratulating, but there’s a lot of catchy footage and great ideas for the future.





Everyone is talking about the Chopova Lowena skirts, which are great, but that’s what I prefer to spend a month renting.

Photo: Arcade Vintage

Photo: Emilia Petrarca

People were arguing online over jeans again this week, but I chose not to engage in the denim talk. Instead, I went to try on a bunch of pants at Rachel Comey’s, and I can confirm that BIG PANTS ARE BACK. I didn’t buy them because my budget didn’t allow it, but I would if I could. They have a sexy little tie on the back, in addition to curved pockets.

Photo: The RealReal

I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish. I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish. I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish. I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish. I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish. I’m too old to look like Billie Eilish.

Photo: Dover Street Market

I failed to add them to my Mary Janes Market Story this week because I thought they were sold out. But I was reminded to look again and guess what? They are back! So I bought them. But I haven’t decided yet if I’m going keep them

1. A Helmut Lang halter

I bought more Helmut Lang than any other brand this year. It makes sense: they have relaxed basics and the kinds of things I want to wear around town. Nothing says I was really fun at Bat Mitzvahs like a halter top.

Photo: The RealReal

2. Expensive curl conditioner

I had my hair cut for the first time in a year last weekend, so I stocked up on conditioner while I was there. I use this every day and leave it on after my shower.

Photo: Amazon

3. A fashion history book

As I mentioned above, Ryan Murphys Halston’s miniseries will be releasing on Netflix next month, so I ordered his biography from Steven Gaines. I also have to go get my copy of The House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor and greed from Greenlight Bookstore this weekend in preparation for this film, which is due out this winter.

Photo: Amazon

4. New technology

I am now the proud owner of an iPhone 12, and because Apple continues to fool me with minor technological advancements, I was pressured into purchasing this magnetic phone charger, which allows me to look at my phone while lying in my bed without having to search. on my floor in the dark looking for the cord.

Photo: apple

Like I said, I have a new phone and unfortunately it is very pleasing to the eye.